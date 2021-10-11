CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

New this week: Coldplay, ‘Succession’ and ‘Halloween Kills’

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her best-known role, Laurie Strode, in in which a mob is inspired to track down Michael Myers to avenge an injured Laurie. David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 “Halloween,” is behind the camera again in this installment that costars Anthony Michael Hall and Judy Greer. If you’re looking for some fresh scares this October, “Halloween Kills” will be available in theaters and streaming on Peacock free for premium subscribers starting Oct. 15.

— Or if October thrills aren’t your thing, the terrific Rita Moreno documentary, comes to Netflix on Tuesday. The 89-year-old talks candidly about what it was like trying to carve out a career as a Puerto Rican in the 1950s and ’60s when she was regularly cast as any ethnic minority that the film needed, including Native American, Polynesian or Egyptian. She also goes into the fact that she didn’t exactly benefit from an Oscar career boost after her historic win for playing Anita in “West Side Story.” Anyone who loves Hollywood and film history would do well to check it out.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Coldplay look to the heavens with their 12-track collection, “Music of the Spheres” dropping Friday. The Max Martin-produced album has waves of synth and airy melodies and what every successful album needs to have these days — namely, a collaboration with BTS (the tune which has already topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.) There are little interludes — one is called “Alien Choir” — and more radio-friendly offerings, like “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez. The album ends with the 10-minute-plus “Coloratura,” a multi-suite voyage into the cosmos.

— Norah Jones has an early Christmas present for us: her first ever holiday album. “I Dream of Christmas” will be released Friday on Blue Note Records, a mixture of standards like “Blue Christmas” and new songs by Jones, like the first slinky single Jones says she was inspired by listening to James Brown’s “Funky Christmas” and Elvis’ “Christmas Album” during lockdown for a sense of comfort. She covers “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Christmas Time Is Here” and even The Chipmunk’s “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”

— Guitar legend Carlos Santana is back and he’s brought some starry musical friends on “Blessings and Miracles,” out Friday. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Stevie Winwood, G-Eazy, Chris Stapleton and the late Chick Corea lend their musicianship. And, yes, Rob Thomas is back, too. He and Santana, you’ll recall, made 1999’s multiple Grammy-winning smash “Smooth” and the duo return with the similar-sounding Another, more electric cut is which has Santana shooting off fabulous guitar riffs in a song that combines Diane Warren with G-Eazy.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— The empire of films, comics and more expands to TV, as malevolent doll wreaks new havoc with teenager Jake (Zackary Arthur) as his wingman. After buying Chucky at a yard sale, Jake sees his peaceful town beset by gory killings — and the high schooler isn’t doing all that well himself. The series, debuting 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday on the USA and Syfy channels, is produced by Don Mancini, who created the film franchise that launched with “Child’s Play” in 1988. Brad Dourif, Chucky’s big-screen voice, does the honors for TV.

— The pandemic knocked off its production schedule but not its game. Two years after its sophomore season concluded, the HBO drama returns 9 p.m. EDT Sunday with the wealthy, dysfunctional Roy family up to more power-grab shenanigans. As season three opens, media baron and patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is in need of staunch allies after son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) abruptly pinned a corporate scandal on him. The stellar cast is joined by newcomers Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

— After Qatar won the right in 2010 to host the 2022 World Cup, the bidding process and the combative FIFA vote faced corruption investigations — with FIFA finding no evidence to pull the emirate’s hosting rights. But “The Men Who Stole the World Cup,” a two-part Discovery+ docuseries debuting Sunday, claims to tell the “unbelievable” story of how the “greatest show on Earth was sold to the highest bidders.” The series describes an alleged pattern of backroom deals and greed connected to the 32-nation soccer championship held every four years.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Comments / 0

Related
horrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Halloween Kills’ Video Rips The Mask From Michael

He’s almost here. Just two more weeks. Happy Halloween. Halloween Kills–the penultimate installment in the classic horror series–hits theaters and Peacock Oct. 15, and a new tantalizing clip teases what will no doubt be a controversial moment in the film, according to a report on screenrant.com. Check out the video on this page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Strode Family Gets New Posters and Featurette

An important component of most of the Halloween films is that the villainous Michael Myers was related to Laurie Strode and her daughter Jamie Lloyd, with that familial connection motivating his murderous mayhem. While the 2018 Halloween might have severed that sibling connection, it introduced a new way in which family played an important part of the franchise, as it demonstrated how Laurie's daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson all united to seemingly take down Myers in the film's finale. That theme looks to continue in Halloween Kills, with a new featurette exploring the resiliency of the Strode family, in addition to new posters shedding the spotlight on the survivors. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Zackary Arthur
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Elvis
Person
James Brown
Person
Linda Emond
Person
Dasha Nekrasova
Person
Chick Corea
Hollywood News

Another new featurette arrives for the upcoming ‘Halloween Kills’

Yet another new featurette has dropped for Halloween Kills, the upcoming horror sequel set to grace our screens on 15th October. This one is titled ‘Warriors’ and focusses around Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Cutis) and her daughter and granddaughter – the warriors at the heart of the story. Minutes after...
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Halloween Kills’ Dolby Poster Kicks Off October in the Best Way

It is officially October, and Dolby Cinemas has the perfect way to get you excited for the spookiest month of the year. The premium cinema chain premiered an exclusive poster for the long-awaited Halloween Kills today. Consider ourselves amped!. In the poster, Michael Myers is seen brandishing his trusty knife...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Television#The Associated Press#Puerto Rican#Native American#Egyptian#Ap#Bts
bloody-disgusting.com

Return to Haddonfield: New ‘Halloween Kills’ Featurette Previews the Film’s “Beautiful Reunion” [Video]

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is slashing its way into theaters and onto Peacock on October 15, and a new featurette video today hypes the film’s big reunion aspect. Several characters and cast members from John Carpenter’s original classic are back in Halloween Kills, including Charles Cyphers returning as Sheriff...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Halloween Kills’ New Video Welcomes Back Some Familiar Characters

The new behind-the-scenes video from Halloween Kills opens with franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis discussing reuniting with a few of the cast members from the original 1978 Halloween. The 2021 sequel finds the town coming together behind Laurie to take down Michael Myers, with Halloween‘s Kyle Richards (“Lindsey”), Charles Cyphers (“Brackett”), and Nancy Stephens (“Marion”) pitching in to help.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New "Warriors" Featurette for HALLOWEEN KILLS Explores Laurie Strode's Legacy

We have yet another featurette to share with you for Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror film Halloween Kills. This on is called “Warriors,” and it explores Laurie Strode’s legacy. The video features Jamie Lee Curtis talking about her character and how she’s turned her daughter and granddaughter into warriors. it also offers up some footage for you to enjoy.
MARION, OR
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Halloween Gets New Movie Mate Experience to Celebrate the Release of Halloween Kills

With the release of Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock right around the corner, excitement for Michael Myers is at a fever pitch, as audiences are surely reaching out to their friends to discuss what about the new film they're most excited for. Adding even more excitement to the upcoming release is the debut of an all-new Movie Mate experience, which allows Facebook and Instagram users to engage directly with the sequel's pages to gain valuable insight into the production, including anecdotes from series star Jamie Lee Curtis and behind-the-scenes looks at the unsettling new adventure. You can either head to Halloween Movie Facebook page or send a DM to @HalloweenMovie on Instagram to get the experience started.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Halloween Kills' Featurette and Poster Spotlights Three Generations of Warrior Women

Universal Pictures has released a new featurette and poster focusing on the trio of Strode women, the central characters in the upcoming horror film Halloween Kills. The one-minute featurette, titled "Warriors," centers around the three lead women of the film with Jamie Lee Curtis as series star Laurie Strode and her daughter Karen, played by Judy Greer, and her granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak. Halloween Kills opens in theaters and streams on Peacock on October 15.
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Halloween Kills’ Featurette Teases a “Bigger, Badder, Nastier, Crazier” Sequel

Ahead of the release of Halloween Kills, Universal has released a new featurette that takes fans of the storied horror franchise behind the scenes of the new movie. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills is a sequel to the filmmaker’s hit 2018 reboot, which made over $250 million worldwide. While the first movie was about the character Laurie Strode, Halloween Kills is about the entire town of Haddonfield, star Jamie Lee Curtis says in the video, suggesting that a prominent theme in the sequel will be “mob mentality.” Green described the film as a “bigger, badder, nastier, crazier version” of a premise we’ve seen unfold so many times before. Cast member Judy Greer, meanwhile, teased “non-stop action and blood.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: ‘Halloween Kills’ is a gruesome mess

The poor folks of Haddonfield, Illinois are having the worst and longest Halloween ever. It seems one movie wasn’t enough to contain Michael Myers’ 40th anniversary rampage. “ Halloween Kills ” picks up at the moment David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween” ended. Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) is bleeding out from a neck wound. Michael Myers is burning in a basement and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is riding in the back of a pickup truck to the hospital with her guts literally spilling out alongside her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The big problem...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Director Teases Trilogy's New "Twist Ending" When Halloween Ends in 2022

Evil doesn't die until Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter of director David Gordon Green's Halloween sequel trilogy — but there's a trick-or-treat twist. Direct sequels set precisely 40 years after John Carpenter's 1978 original, 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills (in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15) continue the masked Michael Myers' (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) reign of terror on Halloween night 2018. Injured after the fiery confrontation that ended Green's first Halloween, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) leads a vigilante mob to finish Michael's killing spree once and for all — or at least until their final confrontation in Halloween Ends, scheduled for release on October 14, 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Performances That Aren't 'Halloween,' Ranked

Just before the screening of Halloween Kills (2021) at the Venice Film Festival, actress Jamie Lee Curtis was presented with the Golden Lion Award in Lifetime Achievement. Looking back fondly on her film career up to this point, she stated that the significance of receiving the award while reprising her role as Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode was not lost on her. The film franchise that got her career off the ground was now the same one taking center stage during one of her proudest moments as an actress.
MOVIES
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy