The Leonid Meteor Shower Will Peak in November—Here's How to Watch It
Stargazing is one of the best ways to appreciate the beauty of the night sky. This November, look up and you'll see one of the most historically impressive meteor showers of all time. The Leonid meteor shower is an annual event that reaches Earth every November, and the shower peaks on the morning of November 17, 2021, according to Eathsky.org. Leonids are produced when debris released from Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle reaches Earth's atmosphere. The dust evaporates and creates the light that we call meteor showers.www.marthastewart.com
