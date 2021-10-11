The Leonid Meteor Shower Will Peak in November—Here's How to Watch It

The golden age of discovery of planets around other stars (known as exoplanets) began in 1995. Since the first discoveries, more than 4,500 worlds have been found, most of them orbiting ordinary stars like our Sun. The Sun is about 4.6 billion years old, and Earth and all the other planets formed at about the same time. But what will happen to the planets in another 5 billion years, when the Sun eventually dies? In a new study published in Nature, we show a glimpse of the possible future of our Solar System, when the Sun burns through all its...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO