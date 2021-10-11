CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Leonid Meteor Shower Will Peak in November—Here's How to Watch It

By Madeline Buiano October 11, 2021
marthastewart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStargazing is one of the best ways to appreciate the beauty of the night sky. This November, look up and you'll see one of the most historically impressive meteor showers of all time. The Leonid meteor shower is an annual event that reaches Earth every November, and the shower peaks on the morning of November 17, 2021, according to Eathsky.org. Leonids are produced when debris released from Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle reaches Earth's atmosphere. The dust evaporates and creates the light that we call meteor showers.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Watch: Something strange is happening to Jupiter’s Red Spot

For more than 150 years, when humans have looked at Jupiter, they’ve seen a raging vortex larger than the Earth itself swirling with layers of wind and gas. The Great Red Spot is a high-pressure storm that has been brewing on Jupiter for hundreds of years, and a team of scientists recently discovered that not only does the storm live on, but its winds are also actually picking up speed.
ASTRONOMY
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch for meteor showers tonight. Experts say it could be the best show of the season.

Meteors flung through the lower reaches of space may be visible in remote parts of Riverside County tonight as the ``Draconids'' meteor shower arrives, providing a spectacular light show in the NorthernHemisphere. According to meteorologists, the Draconids, which are debris shed from the comet 21P Giacobini, provide perhaps the best meteor raining activity for the The post Watch for meteor showers tonight. Experts say it could be the best show of the season. appeared first on KESQ.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#Meteor Storm#Eathsky Org
Outsider.com

Megacomet 12 Times the Size of Mount Everest Is Hurtling Towards Earth

A megacomet that’s about 12 times the size of Mount Everest is whizzing toward Earth, and astronomers say it’s a window into the past. Two astronomers at the University of Pennsylvania first discovered the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet. And they’ve put out a paper summarizing what they know about the comet so far from sightings this summer, plus seven years of data collection.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

A distant dead star shows a glimpse of our Solar System's future

The golden age of discovery of planets around other stars (known as exoplanets) began in 1995. Since the first discoveries, more than 4,500 worlds have been found, most of them orbiting ordinary stars like our Sun. The Sun is about 4.6 billion years old, and Earth and all the other planets formed at about the same time. But what will happen to the planets in another 5 billion years, when the Sun eventually dies? In a new study published in Nature, we show a glimpse of the possible future of our Solar System, when the Sun burns through all its...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

How to See Meteor Showers from Halley’s Comet This Month

It’s almost time to look up, because the Orionids are coming to the Northern Hemisphere from October 16-24. You’ll be able to see the shooting stars without the need for a telescope or binoculars. But to see them at their very best, you’ll want to wake up early: from 4:00-5:00 A.M Daylight Savings Time, according to Farmer’s Almanac, you should be able to see anything from 10 to over 30 meteors each hour.
ASTRONOMY
q13fox.com

Heads up! Northern Lights may be visible around Seattle Monday night

SEATTLE - A somewhat rare sighting of the Northern Lights may be possible around Western Washington Monday night, according to officials with NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. A solar flare was detected coming off the sun on Saturday and was heading toward Earth, expected to arrive Monday afternoon. Scientists estimate...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

The Biggest Comet Ever Seen Will get as Close as Saturn in 2031

A mega-comet – potentially the largest ever discovered – is heading from the Oort Cloud towards our direction. Estimated to be 100–200 kilometers across, the unusual celestial wanderer will make its closest approach to the Sun in 2031. However, the closest it will come to Earth is to the orbit of Saturn.
ASTRONOMY
fox17.com

Orionid Meteor Shower will be visible in Middle Tennessee this month: See peak dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Orionid Meteor Shower began on October 2 and will be visible through early November. This weekend will be good viewing to see meteors flying near the constellation Orion. This is not one of the more impressive meteor showers, however, roughly 10 meteors per hour are possible over the upcoming weekend nights.
ASTRONOMY
WLKY.com

First meteor shower of autumn peaks this weekend in Louisville

Friday night will kick off the first of many natural light shows to illuminate the sky this fall. The Draconid meteor shower is expected to reach its climax Oct. 8-9 in the Northern Hemisphere. This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in...
ASTRONOMY
yaktrinews.com

How to see the Draconid meteor shower in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you want a chance to see some meteors but don’t want to stay up all night, the next couple of evenings might be what you’ve been looking for!. The Draconid meteor shower peaks the night of October 8 and will still be active through the night of October 10.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Watch the Sky: This October, Catch Full Moon, Meteor Shower, and More On These Dates

October marks the withdrawal of the monsoon, thus making it one of the best months for skywatchers to witness some phenomenal celestial events, without the constant interference of clouds. The month also displays some unique, spectacular sky events from full moon to planets taking a sneak-peek of Earthlings. And the best thing is that almost all of these events are visible to the unaided eye.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System

Our solar system has more surprises in store. The eight official planets aren't the only ones that survived the formation of our solar system, and the Earth might have another sister planet lurking somewhere in interstellar space, in a "third zone" of the solar system, according to a recent paper published in the journal Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Another Solar Storm Could Reportedly Hit on Friday

Following Monday’s massive solar storm, another display is expected on Friday but with a different set of variables. Some of North America and the UK would see a marvelous Northern Lights-esque display on Oct 11. Our Sun’s Monday solar storm was rated as a “moderate” occurrence, yet still managed to create quite the spectacle here on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy