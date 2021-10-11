The bullpen wasn’t the problem this season

Thirty-four blown saves. If you were following the Phillies this September, you probably heard that number come up one, two, or three million times. The Phillies bullpen blew 34 saves this season. Depending on how you define a blown save (apparently there isn’t one universal definition – FanGraphs and Baseball Reference have different criteria), the Phillies were either tied with the Washington Nationals for the most blown saves in baseball (via FanGraphs) or they were second behind only the Nationals (via Baseball Reference). Either way, it’s pretty awful. However...