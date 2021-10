Not giving the devil his due. The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “A Satanic Temple has lost its court battle with the city of Belle Plaine, four years after the religious group attempted to put a monument in the local Veterans Memorial Park. … The temple asserted in two separate lawsuits that the southwest metro city had violated its rights to free speech and free expression of religion, among other things. But a federal judge dismissed most of those allegations in 2020 and decided in September that the city didn’t breach a contract when it revoked the temple’s permit to install the monument. … Belle Plaine is pleased with the court’s decision, said Dawn Meyer, the city administrator”

BELLE PLAINE, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO