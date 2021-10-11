CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Brunson explains how he underestimated Israel Adesanya the first time they fought

By Adam D Martin
 4 days ago
Derek Brunson explains how he underestimated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya the first time they fought inside the Octagon. Brunson is coming off of five straight wins in the UFC middleweight division, and his next test is a matchup against Jared Cannonier in early 2022. It’s expected that the winner of that fight will take on the winner of Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 for the 185lbs belt. If Brunson does get by Cannonier and fight Adesanya again, it would be a rematch for him. The first time he fought Adesanya, Brunson was knocked out at UFC 230 back in 2018.

