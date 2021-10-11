CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

Susan Campbell (opinion): He puts his trucks where his heart is for refugees

By Susan Campbell
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Marie’s Movers’ Oxford warehouse, the notion of starting over — sometimes with little more than a small bag of documentation — is never far from the conversation. This is one of the company’s three warehouses, and while two men load a truck bound for Safe Haven, a Waterbury center that serves victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, Jim Anctil, company owner, gives a tour. In addition to being involved in multiple nonprofit efforts in the area, for the past few years Anctil and company have been angels behind the massive effort it takes to bring and settle refugees in Connecticut.

