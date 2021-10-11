As a fur trader and translator — and one of the first Black men born in present-day Minnesota — George Bonga moved between many different worlds
Fur trader and translator George Bonga was one of the first African Americans born in what later became the state of Minnesota. His mother was Ojibwe, as were both of his wives. Through these relationships, Bonga was part of the mixed racial and cultural groups that connected trading companies and American Indians. He frequently guided white immigrants and traders through the region. Comfortable in many worlds, Bonga often worked as an advocate for the Ojibwe in their dealings with trading companies and the government.www.minnpost.com
Comments / 8