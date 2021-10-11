CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Performs ‘Take It Back,’ ‘Why Haven’t I Heard From You’ Medley on ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

By Jeremy Chua
 4 days ago
On the heels of releasing her three-part box set, Revived Remixed Revisited, country superstar Reba McEntire stopped by NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Oct. 7) to perform an ebullient medley of her hits, "Take It Back/Why Haven’t I Heard From You." Accompanied by her personal live...

AL.com

Country star Reba McEntire heads back to Birmingham on 2022 tour

Reba McEntire returns to Birmingham in 2022 for a show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The country star, 66, is set to perform here on Feb. 24 with opening act Tenille Townes, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced today. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15, via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. CT. Prices are $49.50, $79.50, $99.50, $150, $200 and $225, plus service charges.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Reveals the One Song She Wishes She’d Written Herself

Reba McEntire doesn’t just hold a few platinum credits to her name. She’s got multiple full-length albums that reached platinum once and then again on top of that… and then again. When reflecting on her legendary career, there’s not much the country queen would change. And despite her massive success in the country music industry, she doesn’t carry a big ego.
MUSIC
Cat Country 107.3

Jon Pardi Gets a Surprise Visit From Randy Travis During His CMT Tribute Performance [Watch]

Jon Pardi got an unforgettable surprise visit from a musical hero recently, when Randy Travis unexpectedly turned up when the younger star was in the middle of taping a tribute performance for Travis. The result was a heartwarming exchange between two generations of country traditionalists, and not even Pardi could keep his eyes dry when explaining what Travis' music meant to him and his family.
MUSIC
The Blade

Country icon Reba McEntire to perform at Huntington Center

Country music legend and actor Reba McEntire brings her beloved hits to Huntington Center on Jan. 20, which was rescheduled from an August date. A 2011 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, McEntire has recorded two dozen No. 1 country singles and has almost 30 gold and platinum records to her name. She’s also an acclaimed actor, known for starring in the popular horror film Tremors , her Golden Globe-nominated television series Reba , and on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun .
HUNTINGTON, OH
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

