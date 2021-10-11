CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, AL

Decatur Animal Services offering free and reduced adoptions

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSfg4_0cNkJfNc00

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Animal Services will offer free and half-priced adoption fees beginning Monday, October 11 through Monday, October 18, as long as funding will allow.

The shelter is conducting the event in an effort to find forever homes for dozens of the animals housed at the facility. There will be some exceptions.

Over 500,000 pounds of canned beef recalled over high lead levels

Pet adoptions do include spaying and neutering, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adoptable pets can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page here , or by calling 256-341-4790.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Pets & Animals
Decatur, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Decatur, AL
Lifestyle
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

1K+
Followers
439
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy