Decatur Animal Services offering free and reduced adoptions

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Animal Services will offer free and half-priced adoption fees beginning Monday, October 11 through Monday, October 18, as long as funding will allow.

The shelter is conducting the event in an effort to find forever homes for dozens of the animals housed at the facility. There will be some exceptions.

Pet adoptions do include spaying and neutering, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adoptable pets can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page here , or by calling 256-341-4790.

