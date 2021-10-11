I Wanna Know: ‘Real Housewives’ star Kenya Moore explains how to know if your child is cut out for competition

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor or producer.

This week’s question was: How do you know if your child is cut out for competition?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was actress, mom, entrepreneur and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

If there’s something you’re curious about and want us to help you find the answer, email us at IWannaKnow@PIX11.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.