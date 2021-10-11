CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I Wanna Know: ‘Real Housewives’ star Kenya Moore explains how to know if your child is cut out for competition

By Marcia Parris, Dan Mannarino
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor or producer.

This week’s question was: How do you know if your child is cut out for competition?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was actress, mom, entrepreneur and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

Todd Weat
3d ago

PIX11

Cast of new ‘My Little Pony’ Netflix movie talks iconic franchise

“My Little Pony” was first introduced nearly 40 years ago with six original pony characters. Now, they’re back with an new animated feature on Netflix. Since the franchise’s launch, there’s been movies, an animated series, books, toys, and lots of music. The ponies, with some new friends, return with a magical message in “My Little […]
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

‘Nancy Drew’: Actor Tunji Kasim talks season 3 of CW series

Although their lives are always threatened by some emerging danger, they manage to find time for relationships, and at the end of season two of “Nancy Drew,” “George” proposed to her “Nick” and now they are newly engaged, with a ring to prove it! Will they actually tie the knot this season?  Actor Tunji Kasim […]
TV SERIES
New York City, NY
PIX11

Queens garden memorializing lives lost to COVID comforts mom, son

QUEENS – A community hit hard by COVID-19 created a memorial garden to honor the lives lost during the pandemic and honor the work of first responders. Dawn Burrell said she has beautiful memories of walking with her husband of nearly 40 years each morning inside Roy Wilkins Park before he died of complications from […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

‘BMF’: Actor Da’Vinchi talks Starz series, Broadway debut

Rapper and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has done it again — creating another hit TV show, “BMF,” also known as “Black Mafia Family.” The new series, which is loosely based on the story of two brothers growing up in the late 80’s who go on to build one of the most influential crime families, […]
TV & VIDEOS
Kenya Moore
PIX11

Actor John Leguizamo refuses to be a ‘one trick pony’

NEW YORK — New York’s very own John Leguizamo has been a heavy hitter in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. Leguizamo’s credits include more than a hundred different roles across film and television, as well as multiple successful one-man shows on Broadway. He’s taking a departure from his previous work with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Burger Bash kicks off 14th Annual NYC Wine and Food Festival

New York City is world famous for its cuisine; from dollar slices to 5-star dining, there’s something to satisfy every taste.  It is something to celebrate as well.  The 14th annual NYC Wine and Food Festival runs through Sunday.  “I love the city and food scene. It’s going through a renaissance,” said Chef Spike Mendelsohn.They’re opening […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Family says toddler molested on cruise ship, Disney denies claim

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Vermont family has filed a lawsuit against Disney Cruise Lines, saying their 3-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by an older child inside a ship’s day care center due to understaffing and poor training of employees. The lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Orlando says employees working in the […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
