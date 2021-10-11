CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

5 tips to help protect the great outdoors as more people enjoy time outside

Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Over the past 18 months, Americans coping with the upheaval of the pandemic retreated to the great outdoors in record numbers. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, 7.1 million more Americans enjoyed outdoor recreation in 2020 than in the year before — and an all-time record of 53% of Americans aged six and up participated in outdoor recreation at least once. The best part is that spending time outdoors not only provides a way to reconnect with friends more safely, but also helps people improve their physical and mental health during trying times.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
delawaretoday.com

How and Where to Embrace the Great Outdoors in Delaware This Fall

From picturesque fall foliage destinations to seasonal events for all ages, here are places to enjoy autumn throughout the First State. Sydney Kerelo, Brooke Schultz and Kaydee Jones contributed to this article. Even as the days begin to cool, you don’t have to turn to the gym for your daily...
DELAWARE STATE
Niagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: The fall 'show' is coming soon, hooray!

It won’t be long now before the beautiful colors of fall show up. If you get excited about the gorgeous display like I do, you can enjoy it twice every year, each time with a slightly different show. Leaves in the Adirondacks always peak before they do in Western New York. A trip up there on a weekend will show you a different display than what we see at this end of the state. The mountains set a different atmosphere and there are more conifers to provide a constant green backdrop for the beautiful colors of the hardwoods, around the last week of September.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Meet the women who are changing the face of the great outdoors

Last year, when the pandemic left high streets deserted, one place was busier than ever: the great outdoors. Natural England reported a 19 per cent increase in visits to green spaces between April to October, while NatureScot reported a 16 per cent increase in adults visiting the outdoors. However, a...
LIFESTYLE
foxbaltimore.com

Enjoy the cooler weather with a new outdoor area

(WBFF) — Want to spend more time outside and enjoy the cooler weather?. CEO and President of Cambridge Pavingstones, Charles Gamarekian share tips to help you create the perfect fall outdoor living space.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors#Ct#Camping#Bpt#Americans#Tread
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Duck Decoy Tips

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we slide into the beginning of the duck season, decoying ducks is one of my favorite ways to harvest early season wood ducks, teal and mallards. Too many hunters just throw out their typical one dozen...
ANIMALS
bizjournals

Connecting: The great outdoors

Autumn is such a gorgeous time of year. The air is crisp… the leaves take on a variety of rich hues… and there are plenty of activities just begging to be enjoyed. Why not do so while connecting with friends and colleagues in a networking capacity? And, while social distancing and fresh air circulation is still en vogue, we should all take advantage of opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Here are a few of my favorites…
LIFESTYLE
Niagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: The hidden charms of the turkey vulture

I wrote a piece on turkey vultures last year but didn’t cover all the neat things about them then. You see, the turkey vulture doesn’t kill other wildlife or really cause humans any problems. Most folks don’t pay much attention to these birds as they soar high in the sky; we only get a closer glimpse when they’re on road kill. Their appearance is less than pleasing and they dine on some pretty gross-looking stuff. The turkey vulture is viewed as undesirable and kind of evil, but that is far from the truth.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Recordernews.com

Outdoors: Youth pheasant hunts were enjoyable

There were multiple youth pheasant hunts hosted across various locations last weekend, and what a weekend it was for them. A beautiful chill in the air really got the blood pumping for the 2021 season to begin. I rolled into the Dykeman Dairy Farm first thing Saturday morning on Ingersoll...
HOBBIES
101.5 WPDH

3 Outdoor Places to Enjoy in the Hudson Valley with a Libra

Let's talk Libra. If you are born between September 23rd and October 22nd you are born under the zodiac sign of Libra. If you know a Libra I am going to help you with some things that you can do with them to celebrate in the Hudson Valley but first let's dive into what you need to know about people born under the sign of the scale. According to Astrology-Zodiac-Signs.com Libra's are gracious, indecisive, love the outdoors and prefer to be away from loud mouths.
HUDSON, NY
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Leaf Peepin’ in Central Oregon

The season to enjoy fall colors is upon us. Leafy trees throughout the region are beginning to turn shades of red, yellow and orange. In this week’s The Great Outdoors, sponsored by Parr Lumber, we take a look at Central Oregon’s autumn splendor.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

How To Make The Great Outdoors Your Gym

I’ve been a fitness enthusiast and yoga instructor for over a decade. And that means I’ve seen the inside of countless gyms and studios. And while I could go on about the standards that make a gym truly elite (all about the chilled towels and smoothie bars), nothing compares to the gym right outside my doorstep: The Great Outdoors.
WORKOUTS
Port Arthur News

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Outdoor lessons make for great family memories

The older that I get, the more time I spend reflecting on past adventures. I can honestly say that I have been blessed to have family members who took time to introduce me to all kinds of fishing, hunting and outdoor activities. Even today, all these years later, I still remember the lessons and my loved ones who taught them to me. The fact that they took the time to pay it forward and share these experiences with me truly helped shape me into who I am today. Overtime I have discovered that these lessons apply not only to hunting and fishing, but to life as well.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
riverjournalonline.com

At Thunderbird Games, Youth Help Youth in the Great Outdoors

Thunderbird Games is a weekend-long event where 11- to 18-year-olds run outdoor games and activities for ages 5-10. The non-stop weekend begins with youth from Scouts BSA, Explorer and Venturing units rolling into Croton Point Park Friday night (Oct. 15). They come from the Greater Hudson Valley Council’s large footprint...
SPORTS
wccbcharlotte.com

BFGoodrich Tires Launches Sweepstakes To Help People And Pets Enjoy The Great Outdoors Together

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BFGoodrich Tires is launching a trails and tails sweepstakes designed to encourage people everywhere to explore the great outdoors with their pets. Representatives with the tire brand say pets loved having their humans home during the pandemic, and humans in turn, reaped the benefits of unconditional love during a challenging and unprecedented time.
PETS
visitflorenceal.com

6 Ways to Enjoy the Outdoors this Fall in The Shoals

Fall is an excellent time for enjoying the outdoors in northwest Alabama – maybe the best!. Because of its location in the sunny South, Alabama enjoys mild weather while folks farther north are digging out coats and snow shovels. Consider this: Even in November, the average daily high temperature is...
LIFESTYLE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Trooper Buck and his nose for poachers

Poaching–the illegal taking of fish and wildlife out of season and without licenses–is a huge problem in Oregon. On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we introduce you to a new poaching investigation technique–through the nose of a yellow lab named Buck.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy