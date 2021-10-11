Aquaman: King of Atlantis Exclusive Opening Four Minutes

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the exclusive first four minutes from the animated mini-series event, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation presents a playful reimagining of the iconic DC Super Hero and tells an original tale about Aquaman's first adventures as King of Atlantis. Family audiences will follow Aquaman, his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and a fun roster of characters on epic underwater excursions filled with colorful animations, monstrous creatures, and thrilling battles. The action-packed mini-series will release new episodes weekly on HBO Max beginning Thursday, Oct. 14. The three-part event begins on Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up - Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the throne! The talented voice cast includes Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Ocean Master. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. The series is executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman and the upcoming Malignant), Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).

Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
film-book.com

The Animation Podcast Ep. 135: MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION Review, ARCHER Renewed, AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS, & More

The Animation Podcast is an official podcast of FilmBook. The Animation Podcast is an animation news podcast on the latest animation movie news and animation television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Ephraim Birney discusses that breaking United States and international news. Shownotes. Top News Stories (1:13) Marvel / DC...
ComicBook

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Series Premiere Extended Sneak Peek Surfaces Online

Things don't go swimmingly when Aquaman ascends to the throne in a special sneak peek from the HBO Max Original Series Premiere of Aquaman: King of Atlantis. In the three-part animated mini-series, King Aquaman (voice of Shazam's Cooper Andrews) must prove himself worthy to wield the trident — and the throne — of Atlantis with help from water-controlling Princess Mera (Community's Gillian Jacobs) and his trusted advisor Vulko (Reno 911's Thomas Lennon). Watch what happens when Ocean Master (Aqua Teen Hunger Force's Dana Snyder) returns to challenge his half-brother for the throne in an extended sneak peek from "Chapter One: Dead Sea," streaming October 14 on HBO Max.
ComicBook

Aquaman: King of Atlantis: Dead Sea Review: An Energetic and Action-Packed Start

The announcement for Aquaman: King of Atlantis probably took many fans of the character by surprise. Given that it is executive produced by the current director of the Aquaman films, James Wan (along with many others), the actual reveal of the miniseries' art design and animation style is a complete departure from anything seen in the live-action films. Not only that, but it's a complete departure in tone as well as it's more akin to the action comedy cartoons that DC Comics properties have nailed lately with the likes of Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls, and more.
deltanews.tv

‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ Creators on His Royal Cartoon Adventure

He may not have Jason Momoa‘s raw Momoa-ism, but the newest Aquaman is just as colorful!. The three-part animated event series Aquaman: King of Atlantis surfaces on HBO Max this week, and it’s a family-friendly take on the royal who has finally earned the respect he deserves. For ages, the Atlantean land-dweller has been the laughingstock of the comic world (he does more than talk to fish, people!). But thanks to the massive success of Momoa’s big-screen turns in Aquaman and Justice League, paired with DC Comics’ investment in the 80-year-old character, he is finally having his moment.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Money Heist Teaser, Legends Vets Return and More

After a deadly start in Volume 1, Money Heist is upping the ante in the first teaser for the series’ dramatic conclusion. Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 with its final five episodes, Volume 2 marks the end of the heist. But before the action wraps up, the Professor will snap out of his grief-stricken stupor and come up with a plan to save the rest of the Bella Ciao bandits. “In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” the Professor intones in the super-amped clip. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The teaser also...
Variety

Common Joins Apple Series ‘Wool’

Common has joined the cast of the “Wool” series adaptation at Apple. The show is based on the Hugh Howey novel series of the same name. Common will star alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Common will appear in the role of Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security. In addition to his highly...
IGN

Fena: Pirate Princess - Exclusive Episode 11 Sneak Peek

In this week's Fena: Pirate Princess Ep 11 (At Mission's End) sneak peek clip, the Goblin Knights face off with Abel and his crew as Fena prepares to complete her father's journey towards Eden. Fena Houtman remembers little about her childhood. Orphaned and raised as a servant in a brothel, her life changes when she escapes to an island of pirates where she discovers the truth behind her family. With Fena being the only one able to unlock her family's secrets, and a formidable crew of female pirates on her tail, she must take her place as captain of her Samurai crew for a high seas adventure! #IGN #Anime.
Deadline

‘Love and Monsters’ Director Michael Matthews Boards Disney’s ‘Merlin’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matthews is set to direct Disney’s Merlin, an adaptation of T.A. Barron’s novel series where King Arthur’s wizardry mentor is at the center of the story. Ridley Scott, who directed the 20th Century Medieval pic The Last Duel,  which bows today in theaters, was attached to direct at one point but parted ways due to his busy schedule. Sources say the film is still in early development with Disney’s live-action team. Gil Netter is producing from with the latest draft by Chris Weitz. Based on the Barron books, the series followed the origin story of a young Merlin who would go on...
TVLine

Is Legends Baddie Obvious? Is L&O: OC Risking El's Family? Did NCIS Miss the Boat? Evil Kiss Unexpected? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Evil, Legends of Tomorrow, Chucky and Survivor! 1 | How could S.W.A.T.‘s Hondo show up and tell the others, “Let’s get back to work” if Deacon had just left Hicks’ office and there was zero indication Hondo would ever get his job back? 2 | Did Evil assemble the most random assortment of guests for David’s ordination party? And after nothing happened between David and Kristen following their conversation about how things would have been different if they’d...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
Variety

Neon to Produce Bishal Dutta’s New Horror Film With ‘Get Out’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Producers

Neon and QC Entertainment announced they have partnered to make an as-yet untitled horror film from first-time feature director Bishal Dutta. The story is based partially on Indian legend, partially on a personal family story from Dutta’s grandfather and partially on the filmmaker’s experience being born in India and moving to and being raised in America. QC Entertainment, the producers of “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman,” will co-finance the film with Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick producing with Edward H. Hamm Jr. executive producing. Neon will co-finance and executive produce. Megan Suri (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “Never Have I Ever”), Neeru Bajwa (“Jatt...
Deadline

Lake Bell Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed multi-hyphenate Lake Bell. Bell has a busy slate ahead of her starting with the Sony Pictures feature, Summering which she stars in and is directed by James Ponsoldt.  She also recently finished directing two episodes of the highly-anticipated Hulu limited series, Pam And Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.  In addition, Bell currently voices the lead character of Poison Ivy in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn and lends her voice as the role of Black Widow in Marvel’s What If animated series. In 2013, she made her feature directing debut with In A World… which she directed, wrote, and starred in. The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews for which Lake won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film was released domestically by Roadside Attractions, and internationally by Sony Pictures. Bell also currently serves as an active board member of Women In Film, the renowned non-profit organization whose mission is to promote advocacy and special programs to support the success of female peers in the entertainment industry. Bell is also represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood Management, PJ Shapiro and Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham, and ID-PR.
