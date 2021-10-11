Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals How Many Post-Credits Scenes There Are

Marvel's What If…? just got its first post-credits scene during the season finale. There's always another story to be told and the Disney+ show gave a hint at one possible storyline for Season 2. Captain Carter was where this salvo of episodes started, so it only makes sense to have her bookend the series as well. After helping save the Multiverse with the other assorted Avengers, Cap is plopped back into her reality and continues on her mission with Black Widow. In the bowels of the ship they were searching, Nat has a surprise for her friend. Peggy Carter has been mourning the loss of Steve Rogers this entire time. Well, it seems as though both he and the Hydra Stomper armor are in one piece in this new world. However, they never show the man inside the suit, so who knows what he was put through when he was captured. You can imagine that Marvel is anxious to revisit her story at a later date.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO