Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals How Many Post-Credits Scenes There Are

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios fans should stick around for a while after seeing Eternals. Speaking to Fandango, director Chloé Zhao confirmed that the film has not one but two post-credits scenes and that both are surprising and important. "Yes! Don't just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you," she says. This comes as tickets for the film are now on sale, the first clip from the movie hit the internet, and a featurette teased that movie will dig into the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
92.7 WOBM

‘Shang-Chi’ Director Reveals the Secrets Behind Bus Fight Scene

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is filled with action-packed sequences, including a particularly intense scene where Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) goes toe-to-toe with a villain named Razor Fist and other assassins while aboard a bus. No one would ever think that this part of the movie was easy to shoot, but director Destin Daniel Cretton reveals just how much detail went into getting the scene perfect.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Eternals’ Director Chloe Zhao Gives Intriguing Answer On Potential ‘Star Wars’ Film

Eternals director Chloe Zhao gave an intriguing answer on possibly directing a Star Wars film. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao is one of the most exciting directors to helm a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Her sensibilities as a storyteller will certainly bring a unique perspective to Eternals, and it appears that she is also open to bringing her skills to yet another iconic franchise: Star Wars.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Does ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

When the credits roll on a superhero movie, fans expect something extra during or after the credits — a bonus scene or two that hopefully will give us a tease about what’s coming next. The MCU never had a monopoly on that practice, since “X-Men: The Last Stand” had already done one before the shared universe existed, but it popularized the practice to the point where we now tend to expect them on all blockbusters. And that includes “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”
MOVIES
Fatherly

‘Venom 2’ Post Credits Scene Makes Spider-Man Grow Up

With the season of Fall suddenly upon us, you’ll be forgiven if you forgot that a sequel to the not-quite-Spider-Man movie, Venom, was suddenly out in theaters. That’s right, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a sequel to the Tom Hardy superhero horror movie Venom. But, this time, there’s a shocking post-credits scene that actually flips everything you thought you knew about how these non-MCU Marvel movies even work at all. Massive spoilers coming at you for Venom 2.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Shang-Chi Director Explains the Evolution of the Film’s Mid-Credits Scene

Shang-Chi Director Explains the Evolution of the Film’s Mid-Credits Scene. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!. The mid-credits stinger from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn’t just hint at big things to come in Phase Four of the MCU. It also marked the return of two of the franchise’s most valuable players for the first time since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters two years ago. Both Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson came back to reprise their roles as Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel, respectively. The two characters appeared via hologram to help Wong study Wenwu’s rings of power. But according to director Destin Daniel Cretton, their cameos weren’t always a sure thing.
MOVIES
B100

‘Venom 2’ Post-Credits Scene Was Open-Ended For A Reason

The following post contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Post-credits scenes are a staple of the Marvel movie genre, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage has one that is sending fans into a frenzy. The scene, which technically arrived mid-credits, sets up a face-off between Venom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man. This is huge for the future of the Venom franchise, although it opens up more questions than it answers. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, director Andy Serkis explained his reasoning behind the shocking scene, and what it means for the MCU.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Spoilers - How The Game-Changing Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Marvel's Insane Future

Spider-Man: Far From Home featured a post-credits scene that proved to be a massive game-changer for Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his identity revealed to the world, the web-slinger's status quo was left a mystery, though this December's Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to show the disastrous consequences of Peter's attempts to erase what happened.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Venom 2’s Post Credits Scene Almost Didn’t Happen

This article contains major VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE spoilers. Venom: Let There Be Carnage not only enjoyed a $90.1 million domestic box office opening, but—as viewers who stayed behind for the credits found out—it successfully lived up to its titular declaration far beyond an eponymous villain. Indeed, the sequel’s post-credits scene not only set a vexed Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock toward his next big screen exploits, but gave the Sony-spun Marvel franchise the Spider-Man-connected christening it had long required. However, it seems that a bit of happenstance helped the scene’s inclusion in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If Features Series First Post-Credit Scene

Marvel's What If…? just got its first post-credits scene during the season finale. There's always another story to be told and the Disney+ show gave a hint at one possible storyline for Season 2. Captain Carter was where this salvo of episodes started, so it only makes sense to have her bookend the series as well. After helping save the Multiverse with the other assorted Avengers, Cap is plopped back into her reality and continues on her mission with Black Widow. In the bowels of the ship they were searching, Nat has a surprise for her friend. Peggy Carter has been mourning the loss of Steve Rogers this entire time. Well, it seems as though both he and the Hydra Stomper armor are in one piece in this new world. However, they never show the man inside the suit, so who knows what he was put through when he was captured. You can imagine that Marvel is anxious to revisit her story at a later date.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

What If creators talk the post-credits scene and the upcoming "prequel" episode for Gamora

What If...? might have just wrapped on Disney Plus, but the series' creatives are already opening up about season 2. Spoilers to follow!. The What If...? finale had the first post-credits scene of the series, and showed Captain Carter returned to her universe after joining the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Ultra-Vision conquering all of existence. When Peggy arrived back to her timeline, Black Widow revealed the HYDRA Stomper had been found – and with someone inside. Cast your minds back to episode 1, and you'll remember Steve Rogers piloted the armor throughout the war.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ Is One Of The Longest MCU Films Ever

Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is set to be one of the longest MCU films ever made. It looks like the wait for Eternals will be worth it as it’s set to be the second-longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. The last Avengers film clocked in at just over three hours and used its time extremely wisely, tying up the decade-long franchise. Chloe Zhao’s MCU debut clocks in at 2 hours and 30 minutes, a half-hour less than Endgame.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Eternals’ Will Be One of the Longest Marvel Movies Yet, Chloé Zhao Reveals

When Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s Marvel film “Eternals” hits theaters next month, it’ll stand as one of the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies yet. The “Nomadland” director revealed during an interview with Fandango that “Eternals” is over two and a half hours long, half-jokingly adding, “it could be longer!” She went on to explain that the film follows over 10 characters and spans 7,000 years of time, so there’s a lot of ground to cover.
MOVIES

