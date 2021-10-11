CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIOLL_0cNkJDrO00
Israel Antiquities Authority workers stand at the remains of a 1500-year-old Byzantine winery in Yavne, Israel October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A 1,500-year-old wine factory the size of a modern-day football field has been unearthed in Israel, showing how vintners met demand for high quality white wine popular throughout the ancient world.

Excavated in the city of Yavne, some 30km (18 miles) south of Tel Aviv, the cluster of five winepresses was once able to produce about 2 million litres (530,000 gallons) a year, the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

The stone structures were so well preserved that it is still easy to visualise the winemaking process - from the platform where piles of grapes split open under their own weight, releasing "free-run" juice for the choicest wines, to the grape-stomping floor and collection basins.

Dozens of wine jugs, tall and thin, which were made in large kilns on site and able to hold up to 25 litres (6.6 gallons), were also found.

The dig team said these were known as "Gaza jars" after the nearby port from which they were shipped abroad. Such jars have been found across Europe, evidence that the wine was in high demand.

Wine was a common beverage in ancient times, served to children as well as adults, said Jon Seligman, one of the excavation directors. It was often used as a substitute for water, which was not always safe to drink, or as an additive to improve its taste and nutritional value.

"Having five huge winepresses right next to each other shows that there is industrial design over here," Seligman said, describing the complex, which authorities plan to open to the public. "The apex of the wine production which was associated with the Gazan wines."

And did the final product taste like wines of today?

It's impossible to know, Seligman said, while noting that ancient texts have described the beverage as a light white wine that was "agreeable to the taste".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
Phys.org

Israeli archaeologists discover ancient winemaking complex

Israeli archaeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years. The complex, discovered in the central town of Yavne, includes five wine presses, warehouses, kilns for producing clay storage vessels and tens of thousands of fragments and jars, they said. Israel's Antiquities...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Archaeologists find rare 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel: ‘It was pretty comfortable’

Overlooking a sea of Jerusalem stone buildings and King Solomon’s First Temple, a wealthy man from the 7th century B.C. built himself a palace where he could appreciate what is still recognized as one of the best views of the ancient city. Perhaps a man of royal blood or political power, he probably broadcast his affluence by hosting dignitaries and displaying intricate pottery and stone architecture, experts said.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Roman noblewoman’s tomb reveals secrets of ancient concrete resilience

Over time, concrete cracks and crumbles. Well, most concrete cracks and crumbles. Structures built in ancient Rome are still standing, exhibiting remarkable durability despite conditions that would devastate modern concrete. One of these structures is the large cylindrical tomb of first-century noblewoman Caecilia Metella. New research shows that the quality...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Winemaking#Europe#The Holy Land
goodshomedesign.com

3,500-Year-Old Unfinished Obelisk Reveals Incredible Engineering of Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egyptian constructions still puzzle today’s architects, as they can’t quite figure out all the techniques used to build those amazing structures. But now the missing pieces of the puzzle are starting to reveal themselves, as a 3,500-year-old unfinished obelisk offers more insight into ancient architecture. The unfinished structure is located in Aswan, Egypt and it was originally planned to measure 137 ft (42 meters) and have a weight of 1,200 tons.
VISUAL ART
Cosmos

Ancient DNA rewrites Japanese history

Modern-day Japanese people can trace their ancestry back to three separate genetic groups, according to a study out last week that rewrote our understanding of early Japanese history. While the Japanese archipelago has been occupied for at least 38,000 years, the region underwent rapid transformations in its occupation in the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
BBC

Pandora Papers: Secret wealth and dealings of world leaders exposed

The secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires has been exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents. Some 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials are featured in the files from offshore companies, dubbed the Pandora Papers. They reveal the...
WORLD
LiveScience

Amateur freedivers find gold treasure dating to the fall of the Roman Empire

Two amateur divers swimming along the Spanish coast have discovered a huge hoard of 1,500-year-old gold coins, one of the largest on record dating to the Roman Empire. The divers, brothers-in-law Luis Lens Pardo and César Gimeno Alcalá, discovered the gold stash while vacationing with their families in Xàbia, a coastal Mediterranean town and tourist hotspot. The duo rented snorkeling equipment so they could go freediving with the goal of picking up trash to beautify the area, but they found something far richer when Lens Pardo noticed the glimmer of a coin at the bottom of Portitxol Bay on Aug. 23, El País reported.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

400,000 Years Ago, Ancient Humans Turned Elephant Remains Into a Surprising Array of Bone Tools

Ancient humans could do some impressive things with elephant bones. In a new study, University of Colorado Boulder archaeologist Paola Villa and her colleagues surveyed tools excavated from a site in Italy where large numbers of elephants had died. The team discovered that humans at this site roughly 400,000 years ago appropriated those carcasses to produce an unprecedented array of bone tools—some crafted with sophisticated methods that wouldn’t become common for another 100,000 years.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Imaging Technology Reveals Hidden Ancient Maya City with Buildings

(Photo : Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix) To the bare eye and on archeologists' map, it gave the look of every other hill amid the undulating panorama of Tikal, the historic Maya city-kingdom with inside the lowlands of northern Guatemala. But while researchers zoomed in on an aerial...
SCIENCE
Vanity Fair

This Extravagant Royal Wedding Brought Together Two Ancient Aristocratic Families

Though the members of the Royal House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies haven’t ruled the Italian region since the country was unified in 1861, the family still knows how to throw a proper royal wedding. On Saturday, Prince Jaime of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies, the Duke of Noto, married Lady Charlotte Lindesay-Bethune in a 200-person ceremony at the Cathedral of Monreale, near the town of Palermo in southern Italy. According to Vanity Fair Italy, the bride arrived in a carriage pulled by four white horses with her father, British politician James Lindesay-Bethune, and were greeted at the church by bagpipers. A cocktail reception followed at the Palazzo dei Normanni, the former home of the Bourbon family, followed by dinner at the Palazzo Mazzarino, also in Palermo.
WORLD
Fareeha Arshad

The Tale of the Scorpion King, the Tale of Egypt’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery and Other Such Stories From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
healththoroughfare.com

DNA Analysis Might Have Just Uncovered the Mystery Behind the Origin of Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy