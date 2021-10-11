3 Cardinals takeaways after moving to 5-0 with win over 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals further extended their hot streak to start the season by overcoming the San Francisco 49ers in a 17-10 victory in Week 5. It wasn’t the prettiest of victories as the team encountered tough luck along the way, but the Cardinals were still able to protect their perfect record thus far. This win will surely boost their confidence as they prepare for a huge matchup against the Cleveland Browns for Week 6 action, but first let’s look at some Cardinals takeaways from Week 5.clutchpoints.com
