Who was Michele Poulik? NCIS: Los Angeles' season 13 premiere tribute explained

By Ruth Kinane
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS: Los Angeles returned on Sunday night with its season 13 premiere and also a tribute to one of its own. At the end of Sunday's episode, "Subject 17," a title card popped up that read: "In loving memory of Michele Poulik whose smile, presence, and laughter, lit up every day."

