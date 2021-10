In 2019, Kawhi Leonard brought the Toronto Raptors their first-ever championship in franchise history. Of course, like any championship, it was a team effort. But Kawhi Leonard was the superstar that managed to push them over the top after years of failures in the playoffs. That was also his first championship as the leading superstar on a team, and he showed the world that he was an elite two-way superstar and No. 1 scoring option.

