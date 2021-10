SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Salvation Army says it can accommodate around 1,500 more Sacramento area families in need in its holiday assistance program. The non-profit urges families who may not be able to provide gifts for their children to sign up for its Angel Tree Program, which, in partnership with Toys for Tots, delivers gifts to families in need each Christmas. The program allows families to sign their children—ages 17 and under—up for toys and other holiday gifts, which are purchased by community members. To sign up, parents can visit the Angel Tree signup webpage or call 916-678-4010. The deadline is October...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO