India

China Calls India 'Unreasonable' as Nations Fail to Deescalate Border Tensions in Talks

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Chinese and Indian army commanders failed to resolve talks to disengage troops from contested areas along their shared border, ending in a standoff following 17 months of escalating tensions that at times resulted in deadly fighting, the two nations reported Monday.

India and China will keep troops in the forward areas of Ladakh for another winter, which reaches dangerous freezing temperatures in the contested region. Commanders from both armies met Sunday after two months of silence at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Ladakh border.

In a statement, India's defense ministry said it provided "constructive suggestions" that China was "not agreeable" to and "could not provide any forward-looking proposals."

A Chinese military spokesperson said, "the Indian side sticks to unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations."

Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some faceoff sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multi-tier deployment.

Troops have been added at Demchok and Depsang Plains, Indian media reports said.

Sunday's talks came amid frustration expressed by the Indian army chief at what he called the massive deployment of troops and weaponry by the Chinese side.

"Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a buildup, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side," General M.M. Naravane said on Saturday.

"So, it means that they [China] are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay, too," he said.

The Chinese statement from Senior Colonel Long Shaohua of the Western Theater Command said "China's determination to safeguard its sovereignty is unwavering, and China hopes India will not misjudge the situation."

Temperatures in the forward areas in Ladakh drop to 30 below zero Celsius (22 below zero Fahrenheit) around January. The troops from both sides used to retreat to their traditional summer holding positions around this time, but since the faceoff started in May 2020 have continued to remain close to the disputed border.

Both countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control. Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India's eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a deadly war over the border in 1962.

Since the standoff began last year, the Chinese have been building build dozens of large weather-proof structures along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for their troops to stay in during the winter. New helipads, widening of airstrips, new barracks, new surface-to-air missile sites and radar locations have also been reported by Indian media.

