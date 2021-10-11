CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate crisis is 'single biggest health threat facing humanity,' WHO says, calling on world leaders to act

By Jacqueline Howard, Rachel Ramirez
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — The World Health Organization, in a new special report, is calling for governments and policymakers to "act with urgency" on the climate and health crises. The report describes climate change as the "single biggest health threat facing humanity," and outlines 10 recommended climate and health actions along with the research in support of why each action is beneficial.

