New Product Roundup: Fitness | Aquatics | Software
Check out the newest products as seen in the October 2021 issue. The Matrix Virtual Training Cycle allows users to ride the way they want. A bright, crisp 22-inch touchscreen with an app-based interface makes it easy for users to access Matrix-exclusive programs, instructor-led cycling classes and popular entertainment apps while they work out, as the WiFi-enabled console connects to the Matrix Connected Solutions digital ecosystem. The advanced cycle includes a protected freewheel design with magnetic resistance, intuitive four-way adjustment with quick-touch operation, a comfortably contoured seat and multi-position handlebars that simulate the different grips of real road racing. Features such as quick-release service panels and easily removable pedal cranks help streamline service and maintenance.
