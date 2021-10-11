CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New Product Roundup: Fitness | Aquatics | Software

By Brock Fritz
athleticbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the newest products as seen in the October 2021 issue. The Matrix Virtual Training Cycle allows users to ride the way they want. A bright, crisp 22-inch touchscreen with an app-based interface makes it easy for users to access Matrix-exclusive programs, instructor-led cycling classes and popular entertainment apps while they work out, as the WiFi-enabled console connects to the Matrix Connected Solutions digital ecosystem. The advanced cycle includes a protected freewheel design with magnetic resistance, intuitive four-way adjustment with quick-touch operation, a comfortably contoured seat and multi-position handlebars that simulate the different grips of real road racing. Features such as quick-release service panels and easily removable pedal cranks help streamline service and maintenance.

www.athleticbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
@growwithco

Product Design Software Programs

Ready to move beyond a simple pencil sketch? These product design software options can help make your prototype more realistic and ready for production. Imagine you have an idea for a new product. How do you get that idea out of your head and into the real world? You may start with a low-fidelity prototype using household materials. Eventually, however, you’ll want to design something that can be turned into a finished product.
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

Best product information management software of 2021

The best product information management (PIM) software makes it easier to manage product and inventory information in retail operations. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. If you own or manage an e-commerce or brick-and-mortar retail store, you know how hard it can be to keep track...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Controlling the Quality of Your Software Product

Quality is one of the most important features that applies not only to the product but to every stage of its delivery. Testing the software product is an important part of development because even minor errors can affect the effectiveness and success of a whole project. The introduction and use of metrics are essential for improving control over the development process, and in particular over the testing process. Bugs need to be reported per month on all possible environments (Staging, Development, Production) in components. The average time in status and the average number of times in the status are used to identify bottlenecks.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Fitbit Luxe: Fitness tracker receives Always-On Display and SpO2 capabilities with its latest software update

Fitbit has added two features to the Luxe, its latest fitness tracker. Arguably, both should have been present at launch, but their inclusion is welcome, nonetheless. The Fitbit Luxe already impressed us when we reviewed it in July, even though we lamented its lack of features in some departments. Thankfully, Fitbit has made amends in two areas with the fitness tracker's latest update. According to a forum post, Fitbit has made four adjustments this month, including the usual set of 'big fixes and improvements'.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Software#Design#Entertainment Apps#Digital Signage#Wifi#Fusion Wave#Lrb 888 Rrb#Athletic Business
Forbes

How Marketing Can Validate Product Market Fit

Sheryl is VP of Marketing & Comms at Plus One Robotics. She’s won many industry awards and was named 'Global Best Partner' while at Apple. Before hitting the market with a new product, whether a brand new idea or a different line of business, you need to do some research to understand how best to position your offering. It’s easy to get excited about a product and rush it out the door, but understanding whether your product is something people want or need is vital to its success. Any seasoned VC will tell you that the number one priority for a new business is confirming product market fit.
ECONOMY
CPA Trendlines

Is That Shiny New Software Your Best Choice?

The most important feature is effectiveness. Whether you purchase a one-time software license or pay for a tool on a subscription basis, the cost of software can add up quickly. It’s necessary to conduct a thorough analysis of any new software program before you decide to buy it, and you need to constantly evaluate the effectiveness of the tools you’re using.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Finding product-market fit, from the earliest stages through growth

Human Ventures’ Heather Hartnett, Greylock’s David Thacker, and Felicis’ Victoria Treyger all shared their perspectives on what makes for good product-market fit, how to spot it and how to use it to your best advantage for both your business’ growth and for raising capital. What to look for before there...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
Network World

VMware reveals new software services for the edge

VMware is all in at the edge as the company has rolled out new software to help enterprises support and manage ever-more distributed applications and data. At its virtual VMworld conference this week the company took the wraps off VMware Edge, an amalgamation of new and existing software packages that together let enterprises run, manage, and secure what VMware calls “edge-native” apps across multiple clouds at local and far-flung edge locations.
SOFTWARE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Microsoft Acquires Ally.io as Productivity Software Gains Importance in Era of Remote Work

Microsoft is buying Ally.io, a start-up that's developed dashboards and customizable tools to help employees see if they're meeting their goals. Ally.io's software will join Viva, which Microsoft introduced this year as part of its Teams communications app. Microsoft said Thursday it acquired Ally.io, a start-up that provides software to...
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Payment Card Issuance Software Market to hit by 2027 - Insights on Product Characteristics, Production, Application, New Product Launch, Manufacturers and Future Outlook

The research focuses on offering corporate insights and recommendations to assist clients in making strategic business decisions and long-term market growth. The Payment Card Issuance Software market research aids readers in gathering important information and increasing their own progress. The market report is based on a detailed investigation of the industry as a whole. In all key industries, it provides an overview of industries, market dynamics, and competitive scenarios. The research also covers important industry data, current trends, and prospective market growth opportunities for leading market competitors.
SOFTWARE
tsln.com

Developing Heifers to Fit Their Production Environment

As producers begin selecting replacement heifers, a commonly asked question is, “What is the best method for developing heifers?” Considering the expenses involved in developing replacements, determining the most cost-effective system for a specific production environment is important for both long-term profitability and longevity of those females. Target Weight Gain.
AGRICULTURE
Life and Style Weekly

Fan Favorite Health and Fitness Products That Shoppers Are Falling In Love With

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The direct to consumer model (DTC) is becoming more and more popular and preferred among health and fitness brands and consumers. This model allows consumers to directly access solutions to their problems or needs without having to consult a bunch of different people from different specialties. These brands allow consumers to access their products and services directly from their websites, allowing for a direct line of communication from manufacturers to consumers. Let’s take a look at a few DTC health and fitness brands that are quickly becoming favorites.
WORKOUTS
thepaypers.com

Bottomline announces new partnership with MRI Software

Financial tech provider Bottomline has announced a partnership with real estate tech provider MRI Software, according to the official press release. Central to the partnership is a scalable, API-based integration coming this quarter between Paymode-X, the company’s AP automation solution, and MRI Software. The integration enables real estate companies to use one platform for all their accounts payable and payment automation needs – B2B, B2C, domestic, and international.
TECHNOLOGY
Mic

41 fitness products that are best sellers on Amazon because they're actually life-changing

There aren't many products you can truly call "life-changing," but the ones that have made the biggest difference in my life have had to do with fitness. And I'm not alone. Best-selling fitness products on Amazon are filled with reviews from people who insist that their lives are better off after their purchases. It makes sense if you think about it. When you work out, you tend to feel better, and when you feel better, everything feels better. And if it's a pair of buttery-soft gym shorts that makes you want to hit the gym again, then you know what? Those shorts really make your life better.
WORKOUTS
IT Jungle

Rocket Software Names New CEO

Rocket Software yesterday announced that Milan Shetti, currently the company’s president and a former Hewlett-Packard vice president, next month will take over the CEO position from Andy Youniss, who will step back from day-to-day operations but will remain with the company he co-founded more than 30 years ago. Youniss co-founded...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

7 best coffee pod machines for an easy at-home brew

For a nation of tea drinkers, we take our coffee pretty seriously and many of us now like to have an automatic coffee machine at home. While there are a lot of varieties on the market, the pod machine is still one of the most popular options, providing our favourite beverages fuss-free and without leaving the house.But prices and budgets vary wildly, as do the kind of capsules each pod machine takes. Styling, dimensions, functionality and all sorts of other add-ons also differ between machines. So, what should we look for when shopping for our next coffee pod machine?Firstly, think...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy