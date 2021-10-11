CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Bank

Annual Holiday Train Won’t Roll Through Central New York Again This Year

By Polly
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual holiday train won't be rolling through Central and Upstate New York once again this year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Canadian Pacific to halt the holiday train for 2020, which usually stops in Saratoga Springs and in the Adirondacks. Once again this year, the train will sit idle and you'll have to enjoy the holiday train at home. ​Canadian Pacific will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the program's 23rd year.

wour.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Going Virtual Again in 2021

A beloved holiday tradition is once again using a virtual method to spread Christmas cheer this year. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the Holiday Train program's 23rd year. Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer shared:
SOCIETY
96.9 WOUR

One New York Indian Tribe Gearing Up To Open First Legal Marijuana Shop

One Upstate New York Indian tribe is ready to open New York's first legal marijuana shop. Here's what we know so far. According to New York Upstate, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in Northern New York is potentially beating non-Indian nation weed retailers to the market. The state’s first legal sales of marijuana could take place sometime soon on the St. Regis Mohawk (Akwesasne) territory, which sits along the U.S.-Canada border near Hogansburg in Franklin County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.9 WOUR

Teen Injured By Flying Hammer on New York State Thruway

Police are trying to figure out how a hammer smashed through a car's windshield on I-87 and injured a young girl. On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 2:19 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report of an incident with injuries on the New York State Thruway southbound.
NFL
96.9 WOUR

Utica Among 13 Worst Places to Live in New York State

There's lots to love about New York state. From the Big Apple to the Adirondack Mountains, the scenery and nightlife that can be found are second to none. But there are a number of things not to love too, including high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of job opportunities.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Banks#Central New York#Christmas Lights#Local Food#Canadian Pacific#The Holiday Train#Cp#Harvest Manitoba#The World A Short Drive#Cny Millions
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Get ready for surge in heating bills this winter

NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter. Nearly […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Observer-Dispatch

5G drone testing coming to Central New York

The drone corridor between Rome and Syracuse will host the first-in-the-nation 5G test network for unmanned aircraft that could one day revolutionize commercial and private drone use. The drone corridor is the area in Central New York were drones are federally authorized to fly outside of the line of sight...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
96.9 WOUR

35 Famous People Buried in New York State

Cemeteries all over New York are filled with famous headstones. From Presidents and sports figures to the stars of the big screen, the Empire state is home to a number of well-known people who have passed away. Here are 35 famous people whose final resting place is in New York.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

New York’s First U Pick Hemp Farm Has 8,000 Plants to Pick From

Mover over apples and pumpkins. This Fall you can pick your own hemp at New York's first U-pick hemp farm in Central New York. Ananda Farms in Fulton, New York is opening up their fields for U-pick hemp. Stop by the farm any day between 9 AM and 6 PM until October 23 to pick your own hemp. There are over 8,000 plants to choose from. "Whether you're cutting by the branch or whole plant, there will be a plethora to pick from," Ananda Farms shared on Facebook. "This is a family-friendly, educational experience with hemp tours."
FULTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

New Luxury Rental Coming To Hinckley Lake Outside Of Utica

There will be a new luxury short-term rental coming to Hinckley Lake in 2022. Introducing the Hinckley Hideaway, just outside of Utica. Take A Look At The Hinckley Hideaway Coming In 2022. There will be a new luxury short-term rental coming to Hinckley Lake in 2022. Introducing the Hinckley Hideaway....
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Shiver Me Timbers! Not One, But Two 50 Foot Pirate Ships Capsized on New York Lawn

Shiver me timbers! Arrr you ready for not one but two 50 foot pirates ships this Halloween season?. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. Two Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships with 20-foot tall masts sit on a lawn in Rochester, New York. "I built rum barrels, 9ft Kraken tentacles, the sails, tiki torch skulls, and more all from scratch," explains creator Tony DeMatteo.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy