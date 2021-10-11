Victoria Vivians 2021 Season Review
Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2018 WNBA Draft (8th overall) Overview: After missing the entire 2019 season and having her 2020 season cut short due to injury, Victoria Vivians returned to play a key role with the Indiana Fever in 2021. In 31 games this season, Vivians averaged 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 21.3 minutes per contest. She added eight starts to increase her career total to 34 games started during her WNBA tenure. During the 2021 season, Vivians also eclipsed the 500-point mark in her career and will also enter the 2022 season with 99 made 3-point field goals, which is good for 13th all-time in Fever franchise history.fever.wnba.com
Comments / 0