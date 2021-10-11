New York’s First U Pick Hemp Farm Has 8,000 Plants to Pick From

She has been on more than just the Great American Baking Show too, also featured on the Food Networks Summer Rush. Now she has a new bakery open in Oneida. Baking is a very difficult skill, but one woman in Central New York sure knows how to make it look very easy. That woman is Andrea Maranville. It has been 3 years since her time on the Great American Baking Show on ABC. On that show, she showed she was someone who belongs with the big names in baking. In fact, Maranville was a runner-up. She had another opportunity to get some spotlight on a national television level just last summer too with Summer Rush on the Food Network.

