CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

New York’s First U Pick Hemp Farm Has 8,000 Plants to Pick From

By Polly
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mover over apples and pumpkins. This Fall you can pick your own hemp at New York's first U-pick hemp farm in Central New York. Ananda Farms in Fulton, New York is opening up their fields for U-pick hemp. Stop by the farm any day between 9 AM and 6 PM until October 23 to pick your own hemp. There are over 8,000 plants to choose from. "Whether you're cutting by the branch or whole plant, there will be a plethora to pick from," Ananda Farms shared on Facebook. "This is a family-friendly, educational experience with hemp tours."

wour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Beautiful Lakehouse With Underground Tunnel Breaks Record With Sale In Central NY

A very prominent local owner has sold this incredible home. The pictures inside of this Skaneateles home will take your breath away, as will the final sale price. It isn't every day that a home like this will hit the market. With the amount of extravagance this house offers, it also isn't hard to see why someone would want to be the owner. This home is one that is not just what dreams are made of, it actually is more. Sitting right on Skaneateles Lake, and having 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with over 10,000 square feet, it sold for $13.1 million dollars.
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
State
New York State
Fulton, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
City
Fulton, NY
96.9 WOUR

New Luxury Rental Coming To Hinckley Lake Outside Of Utica

There will be a new luxury short-term rental coming to Hinckley Lake in 2022. Introducing the Hinckley Hideaway, just outside of Utica. Take A Look At The Hinckley Hideaway Coming In 2022. There will be a new luxury short-term rental coming to Hinckley Lake in 2022. Introducing the Hinckley Hideaway....
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Where Does New York State Rank For Shark Attacks?

Will you be attacked by a shark today? It's not something you necessarily think of everyday, In fact, the chances are very small. According to the International Shark Attack File, your odds of being killed by a shark are fatal is 1 in 3,748,067. You have a better chance of being in a motor vehicle accident or even being struck by lightning. But how often does it happen here in New York?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Teen Injured By Flying Hammer on New York State Thruway

Police are trying to figure out how a hammer smashed through a car's windshield on I-87 and injured a young girl. On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 2:19 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report of an incident with injuries on the New York State Thruway southbound.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Industrial Hemp#Apples#First U Pick Hemp Farm#Head Cultivator#U Pick#Anandafarmsny Com
96.9 WOUR

Great American Baking Show Contestant Brings Her New Bakery To Oneida

She has been on more than just the Great American Baking Show too, also featured on the Food Networks Summer Rush. Now she has a new bakery open in Oneida. Baking is a very difficult skill, but one woman in Central New York sure knows how to make it look very easy. That woman is Andrea Maranville. It has been 3 years since her time on the Great American Baking Show on ABC. On that show, she showed she was someone who belongs with the big names in baking. In fact, Maranville was a runner-up. She had another opportunity to get some spotlight on a national television level just last summer too with Summer Rush on the Food Network.
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

One New York Indian Tribe Gearing Up To Open First Legal Marijuana Shop

One Upstate New York Indian tribe is ready to open New York's first legal marijuana shop. Here's what we know so far. According to New York Upstate, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in Northern New York is potentially beating non-Indian nation weed retailers to the market. The state’s first legal sales of marijuana could take place sometime soon on the St. Regis Mohawk (Akwesasne) territory, which sits along the U.S.-Canada border near Hogansburg in Franklin County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

35 Famous People Buried in New York State

Cemeteries all over New York are filled with famous headstones. From Presidents and sports figures to the stars of the big screen, the Empire state is home to a number of well-known people who have passed away. Here are 35 famous people whose final resting place is in New York.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

National Outlet Claims Rep. Tenney “Spent Thousands on Her Own Companies”

A national news publication is claiming Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's campaign has paid her companies more than $100,000 over the last several years. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday, that Tenney's companies were paid by her campaign for printing, phone services, rent and other services, during campaigns she ran while running for the New York State Assembly and Congress.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
96.9 WOUR

Two Terrifying NY Hotels Make USA Today’s List of the Most Haunted

Would you stay in a hotel that you knew had the reputation of being haunted? I would in a heartbeat...I might not sleep at all, but I would do it for the experience. Then again...my full name IS Stephen King and I do love a good haunting. I've actually spent the night in a couple of haunted houses...once with Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the TV show "The Munsters"....but that's a story for another time.
LIFESTYLE
96.9 WOUR

Reptiles And Exotic Animals Invade Syracuse For One Special Day

Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids, Exotic animals, all together under one roof. It's all happening in Syracuse at the Syracuse Reptile Expo. At the Syracuse Reptile Expo, you'll also find feeders and pet supplies too. It all happens on Sunday, October 17th at the Ramada Inn in Liverpool from 10AM - 4PM. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for Kids 5 and under. You can buy your tickets right online with EventBrite, or at the door this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Annual Holiday Train Won’t Roll Through Central New York Again This Year

The annual holiday train won't be rolling through Central and Upstate New York once again this year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Canadian Pacific to halt the holiday train for 2020, which usually stops in Saratoga Springs and in the Adirondacks. Once again this year, the train will sit idle and you'll have to enjoy the holiday train at home. ​Canadian Pacific will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the program's 23rd year.
FOOD BANK
96.9 WOUR

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
96.9 WOUR

Shiver Me Timbers! Not One, But Two 50 Foot Pirate Ships Capsized on New York Lawn

Shiver me timbers! Arrr you ready for not one but two 50 foot pirates ships this Halloween season?. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. Two Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships with 20-foot tall masts sit on a lawn in Rochester, New York. "I built rum barrels, 9ft Kraken tentacles, the sails, tiki torch skulls, and more all from scratch," explains creator Tony DeMatteo.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy