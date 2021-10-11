With college kids in particular, it is a combination. You’ve seen the term here a few times… Do (m)

[In reply to "So the Buckeye D is playing much better. Why? Scheme, reps, coaching?? *" by the Displaced Buckeye, posted at 06:34:05 10/11/21]. First, we started with a very young team on defense. That matters a lot. I don’t care if you are Alabama, Georgia, Texas, or Ohio State…. if you are stepping on the field on defense as a kid who was playing high school football the previous year, you have a looooong way to go to really know what is going on in the field. And you are likely playing opponents who DO know what is going on because they have a year or two on you. And we are not even talking about physical development yet. People think that you can just recruit a ‘5 star’ player, stick him on the field, and we are good. The truth is that this is not the NFL, but it’s not high school or back alley football either. It take time for the player to learn, absorb, and understand how HE fits a team based defense.