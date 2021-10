Silent Hill has been eerily quiet for years. Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima almost took over the influential horror franchise in 2014, but Konami canceled the much-hyped sequel Silent Hills (immortalized by the now legendary P.T. demo) after a falling out with the visionary game director. That’s left the future of the franchise in flux for more than seven years, but a new report claims Konami is planning a new Silent Hill soft reboot. But is this just fan fiction, or a credible rumor? Here’s everything we know about the Silent Hill reboot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO