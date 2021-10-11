CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VAI scientist obtains $9.6M Transformative Research Award

By Chelsea Carter
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Institutes of Health (NIH) granted Dr. J. Andrew Pospisilik, of Van Andel Institute (VAI), and Dr. Joseph Nadeau, of Maine Medical Center Research Institute (MMCRI), a five-year, $9.6 million Transformative Research Award for their work. Pospisilik and Nadeu’s research explores the questions, “If you were born multiple times...

