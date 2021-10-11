VAI scientist obtains $9.6M Transformative Research Award

Since 2003, Dr. Lazartigues’ research has focused on ACE2 (the SARS-CoV-2 receptor) in hypertension and diabetes, using gain and loss of function in mouse models. After showing ACE2 expression in the brain, his group identified post-translational mechanisms involved in ACE2 downregulation. Current work investigates the clinical relevance of these mechanisms in cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and COVID-19. His research is currently supported by grants from NIH/NHLBI, Veterans Affairs Merit Awards, and the American Diabetes Association. Current projects involve autonomic regulation of blood pressure in salt-sensitive hypertension, perinatal epigenetic regulation of the autonomic nervous system, role of angiotensin receptors in COVID-19, and impact of nicotine inhalation and vaping on cardiovascular function.
