The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center will open a new exhibit focused on Native American tribes in the modern-day and the revitalization of their culture and customs. Opening Oct. 9, “The Seventh Fire: A Decolonizing Experience” will be a multimedia display featuring modern life and experiences from the perspectives of people that are a part of Native American communities like tribal elders, Anishinaabe historians and scholars, students and faculty. The exhibit will showcase interviews from these various community members touching upon decolonization as well as cultural aspects like food, language and education. It will also have a timeline of the history of the Anishinaabe people, and a space for visitors to gather and discuss their reactions and thoughts.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO