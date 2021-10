An abandoned oil tanker in the Red Sea containing 1.1 million barrels of oil is at risk of spilling and causing leaving millions of people in Yemen without water.The FSO Safer was abandoned approximately five nautical miles off the coast of Yemen, in 2015 due to the ongoing civil war in the country.The tanker is at risk of leaking due to the deterioration of its hull, catching fire through the build-up of volatile gases or through a direct attack.Talks between the Houthi rebels, the UN-recognised government of Yemen and the UN about the potential spill have stalled despite warnings.A...

