Jamestown man charged after strong-armed robbery

A Jamestown man is facing third degree robbery and petty larceny after a strong-armed robbery occurred Friday afternoon at the Dollar General Store on Winsor Street in Jamestown. Jamestown Police say the cashier involved told officers that 60-year-old Steven Krause allegedly went into the store, took two M&M packages and put them in his pocket. He then walked up to the cashier and demanded money from the register. The employee gave Krause cash from the register, before he fled the store on foot. Police say they caught Krause in the area of the Winsor Street railroad tracks. He was taken to the City Jail to await arraignment.