CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown man charged after strong-armed robbery

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jamestown man is facing third degree robbery and petty larceny after a strong-armed robbery occurred Friday afternoon at the Dollar General Store on Winsor Street in Jamestown. Jamestown Police say the cashier involved told officers that 60-year-old Steven Krause allegedly went into the store, took two M&M packages and put them in his pocket. He then walked up to the cashier and demanded money from the register. The employee gave Krause cash from the register, before he fled the store on foot. Police say they caught Krause in the area of the Winsor Street railroad tracks. He was taken to the City Jail to await arraignment.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dollar General Store#M M
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy