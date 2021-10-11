‘Look out for each other’: How close-knit NW Boise came together when fire approached

It didn’t take long for the Goose Fire to race across the ridges of the foothills to Old Hill Road. Residents of the semi-rural neighborhood on Boise’s northwestern edge hopped on the phone with each other up and down the street as the fire burned its way southeast from West Goose Creek Road near the City of Eagle to the hills above their homes Wednesday night. With the fire roaring above them and officials encouraging residents to abandon their homes and evacuate, a handful of neighbors banded together to keep their homes safe while they waited for backup from the fire crews fighting elsewhere.