Here's everything you need to know about Roblox, the gaming megaplatform making its own rules
Earlier this month, Roblox announced it had reached a new record for its daily active users—43.2 million. Looking at monthly statistics, the gaming platform currently has 206 million users sign in and play every month (as of September 2021). For perspective, that's a great deal more than Minecraft, which sits at 140 million, and more than twenty times as much as Fortnite, whose active users peak at 10-15 million whenever the game hosts a live event.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0