CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here's everything you need to know about Roblox, the gaming megaplatform making its own rules

By Rachel Watts
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, Roblox announced it had reached a new record for its daily active users—43.2 million. Looking at monthly statistics, the gaming platform currently has 206 million users sign in and play every month (as of September 2021). For perspective, that's a great deal more than Minecraft, which sits at 140 million, and more than twenty times as much as Fortnite, whose active users peak at 10-15 million whenever the game hosts a live event.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
techacrobat.com

Microsoft releases Windows 11: Here’s everything you need to know

Microsoft has begun launching Windows 11 in India. The new software is now accessible via a free update on entitled Windows 10 PCs and the latest PCs pre-installed with Windows 11. Microsoft has reported,. “new pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including Asus, HP, and Lenovo...
SOFTWARE
realsport101.com

FM22 Mobile: Everything you need to know about this year's version

The immersion will be taken to the next level on the handheld version. Get ready for another year of stress and triumph from the comfort of your sofa, as FM22 Mobile is close to launching. Jump To. What new features will FM22 Mobile include?. What are the differences between FM...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Digital Trends

Everything you need to know about Amazon’s Smart Thermostat

Investing in a smart thermostat is one purchase you’ll never regret. A networked temperature control device means easy degree adjustments using your phone, tablet, or voice commands when at home. Who could say no to month-over-month energy savings? If you’ve been thinking about buying a smart thermostat, you may be familiar with some of the top names in the marketplace — from Nest to Ecobee. Now, there’s a new thermostat brand to be reckoned with (and it’s also one of the most affordable).
ELECTRONICS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game's 'honeycomb challenge' is about to break the internet - everything you need to know about the new TikTok craze

You're bound to have heard of the Korean drama Squid Game by now, as it has quickly become one of Netflix's all-time most-watched shows. The series follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who are invited to compete in children's games for a huge cash prize – without knowing that they will be killed if they lose the game.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Gamer

Fallout 3 finally freed from Games For Windows Live scourge

Launched in 2007, Microsoft's Games For Windows Live was a maligned game launcher designed to unite PC and Xbox Live users. That meant Xbox achievements on PC, Xbox social features on PC, but more pertinently, dealing with a terrible and poorly maintained user interface. Amusingly, Microsoft even toyed with the idea of imposing a subscription cost for PC users, ala Xbox Live Gold on consoles. That was quickly abandoned.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

System Shock is being made into a live-action series

Nightdive Studios is teaming with upcoming livestreaming platform Binge.com to bring System Shock, the cult-favorite shooter about a hacker who does battle with a rogue AI aboard a corporate space station, to the small screen. "I’ve always believed that a live-action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Virtual Reality Headsets#Game Store#Roblox Studio Software
PC Gamer

Fortnite backtracks and teases an Among Us crossover

This August Epic announced a kinda sus new mode for Fortnite called Imposters. As if the name wasn't enough of a clue, yes: it basically rips off Innersloth's hugely successful Among Us, aside from the inclusion of a banana who has technically appeared in federal court. Bad Epic!. This is...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Why Hearthstone's new Mercenaries mode is like mac 'n' cheese

It's tempting to view Mercenaries as the answer to a question posed by Blizzard's accounting department: How can we replicate the runaway success of Battlegrounds, but, y'know, make real money rather than rely on easily ignored cosmetics? Tempting, but cynical. Having spent five days with Hearthstone's newest mode, which launched today, I can say this is one of the most substantial additions the game has received. There's plenty to play here, regardless of how much time or money you want to spend. The point of Mercenaries isn't to replace Standard or Battlegrounds. Mercenaries' job is to meaningfully expand the menu on offer once you log in.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Skyrim's Anniversary Edition update may be more disruptive to mods than expected

If you play Skyrim: Special Edition with mods, you've probably got Steam set to "only update this game when I launch it" in the properties menu, and you launch it from a separate exe via your mod manager of choice. If you don't, then every time the Bethesda Creation Club gets some new content, it breaks the Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE), a vital plug-in needed for several of the best Skyrim mods.
VIDEO GAMES
WRBL News 3

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Minecraft
PC Gamer

Avowed, Obsidian's Skyrim-style RPG, will feature two-handed combat and 'multiple class playstyles'

Our colleagues at Windows Central published an article Tuesday with a few bits of fresh information on Avowed, Obsidian's upcoming first-person fantasy RPG. There aren't many new details, but we did learn a few things: Author Jez Corden says that Avowed will feature "multiple class playstyles" with two-handed combat that will enable dual wielding, two-handed weapons or a combination of weapons and wizardy, according to sources familiar with the game's development.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The next battle royale game is an interactive live-action movie

Despite some idiot claiming the battle royale gold rush was over back in 2019, there are still plenty of BR projects elbowing their way into the crowded field. This year we've seen Naraka: Bladepoint make a big splash (and Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodhunt make a small ripple), and of course Squid Game was not only very good but set viewership records for Netflix. People still can't get enough battle royale, and that's probably not gonna change.
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

Ghost Recon Frontline beta test delayed one day before it was set to start

Ghost Recon Frontline was announced last week as a free class-based battle royale set in the Clancyverse, the only cinematic setting in which Jim from The Office is an action hero. Frontline will support multiple modes, battles of more than 100 players, and, unlike most battle royales, also features an extraction mechanic akin to Hunt: Showdown: After completing a series of objectives, teams must hold out against an enemy onslaught for a set period of time before escaping. Sounds fine, right?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Minecraft once more asks fans to decide the game's next mob

At each year's Minecraft Live, block-building developer Mojang lines up three new monster concepts and forces them to fight for fan votes to survive. This weekend's show is no different, with the Allay, Glare and Copper Golem now waiting to see which of them will make it into Minecraft—with the rest likely dragged into some poor developer's recycle bin.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Everything we know about Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact

Looking for details on Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact? While this five-star claymore wielder hasn't yet been released, you might be wondering what to expect from this newly-announced character. We haven't met him in-game yet, though there are a few references to him from several characters and NPCs. While details...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy