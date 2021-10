Theater-Broadway-Returns FILE - The Richard Rodgers Theatre, home of the musical "Hamilton," appears closed during Covid-19 lockdown in New York on May 13, 2020. Theaters for “The Lion King,” "Hamilton” and “Wicked” are set to reopen on Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

PITTSBURGH — Don’t “throw away your shot” to get tickets to ‘Hamilton’ when it comes to Pittsburgh next year.

The show was initially supposed to come to Pittsburgh during the 2019-20 Cultural Trust season, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Single tickets will be available to the public on Oct. 18 starting at 10 a.m.

The performances are Feb. 22 through March 13, 2022.

