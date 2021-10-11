CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mexico president says foreign companies smuggled fuel, names Trafigura

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39znvO_0cNkFkeP00

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that well-known foreign companies had engaged in what he described as fuel smuggling and he named global energy trader Trafigura as an example of the practice.

The comments marked a new development in a web of corruption probes of some of the world's biggest energy traders across several countries in Latin America.

"We have found that some of these famous foreign companies were transporting contraband fuel and Trafigura's import permit has been suspended," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference. He did not provide details.

Trafigura denied any wrongdoing in an emailed statement.

"Trafigura strongly denies that it is or has been improperly transporting and/or delivering fuel into Mexico. Trafigura complies with applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including Mexico," it said.

"Trafigura has provided documents and evidence of compliance with applicable requirements to the relevant authorities and will continue to work with the authorities to clarify this situation."

Contraband can refer to products smuggled into Mexico or goods brought into the country under false documentation. Lopez Obrador said the attorney general's office was looking into the issue.

Mexico's energy ministry last month said four Trafigura fuel import permits were in the process of cancellation while one had expired.

The company previously said the suspensions were not valid and that it follows the laws and regulations of the countries where it operates.

Mexico is also probing Vitol, the world's largest independent energy trader, over "irregularities" in the documenting of its refined oil products entering Mexico that could lead to criminal charges for tax evasion.

Vitol has denied any wrongdoing, and previously said the allegations dated back a couple of years and are related to imports classified by another company with which it worked.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mexico Is Fighting the US Over Extraditing Drug Cartel Suspects

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Last week was supposed to mark a fresh chapter in the 200-year relationship between the United States and Mexico, a turning of the page on fraught relations and militarization in favor of a more holistic and cooperative approach to reining in the cartels that control the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Star

Dangerous Trek For Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum In Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A massive number of Haitian nationals attempted to migrate to the United States, eager for a better life, in the last weeks. But for more than 15,000, the dream was crushed. The vast majority were deported. They risked their lives on a dangerous journey through the Americas,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico set to impose visa requirements on Brazilian visitors

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mexico is slated to impose visa requirements for Brazilian visitors amid efforts to slow a wave of U.S.-bound migration from Brazil, according to a document from Mexico's interior ministry. Mexico has not required visas for Brazilians since 2004, giving migrants an easier path to...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Tax Evasion#Mexican#Vitol
The Independent

Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants

Mexico’s president presented details on Monday of a proposal that is likely to squeeze out hundreds of private power generating plants and may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord known as the USMCA The constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico It also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes, often affecting foreign companies.It puts private natural gas plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Mexican Jüsto buys startup Freshmart to expand to Peru

Just last September, the Mexican platform Jüsto started operations in Brazil with an investment of 40 million dollars. Now, the startup that promises to become a unicorn is expanding its expansion in Latin America with the purchase of Freshmart , the main online supermarket in Peru . Jüsto , the...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S.-Mexico land border reopening set for Nov. 8, says Mexican foreign minister

A general view shows the Lerdo Stanton International Border Bridge after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the upcoming November reopening of its border through land ports of entry for people inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 13, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Mexico City
Birmingham Star

North Korean companies smuggle coal to power crisis-hit China

Pyongyang [North Korea] October 12 (ANI): North Korean companies are violating international nuclear sanctions and selling coal to Beijing amid the ongoing power crisis in China. The shortage of coal in China is a result of a reduction in imports and a decrease in domestic production, as Beijing tries to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico's anti-corruption efforts takes a PR blow

Mexico’s president has made punishing corruption the centerpiece of his political agenda, so when one of the country’s most corrupt and self-confessed ex-officials was photographed dining out carefree at a luxury restaurant over the weekend, it wasn’t good optics. The photographs of Emilio Lozoya, the former head of the state-run oil company who is now a government witness in a corruption case involving allegations of hundreds of millions in bribes, couldn't have come at a worse time.Currently, Mexico’s attorney general is trying to lock up 31 academics in a maximum security prison because he claims they improperly received about...
AMERICAS
104.1 WIKY

Mexico, U.S. start consultations over auto content rules in trade pact

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico and the United States have started the process to request formal consultations on rules of origin for the auto sector within the USMCA trade pact, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Tuesday. In August, Mexico sought formal consultation with the United States over the...
AMERICAS
News 8 WROC

US envoy: US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said Saturday the United States has asked the Mexican government to allow agents, including those from the Drug Enforcement Administration, to work in Mexico. Last year, Mexico pulled foreign agents’ immunity from prosecution and imposed strict limits on their contacts with their Mexican […]
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US, Mexico agree to revamp fight against drug cartels

The United States and Mexico agreed Friday to overhaul their fight against drug trafficking to address the root causes and step up efforts to curb cross-border arms smuggling. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants Washington to invest in regional economic development instead of sending helicopter gunships and other weapons to take on powerful drug cartels. Both countries said it was time for a rethink after more than a decade during which the United States provided military firepower, technical support and security training under a program called the Merida Initiative. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his first visit to Mexico as the top US diplomat, said more needed to be done in areas including tackling arms trafficking, money laundering and drug addiction.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

US, Mexico to hold talks as thousands of Haitians gather near border

Members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met with Mexican officials Friday about updating the security cooperation between the two countries as the White House tracks roughly 20,000 Haitian migrants who are holed up in Colombia and waiting to surge to the US border. The Haitians...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy