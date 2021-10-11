A Day in Service of Neighbors
East Atlanta Community Association’s (EACA) Neighbor in Need (NIN) volunteers gathered at the Brownwood Recreation Center on the morning of May 15. Volunteers, including Atlanta City Council District 5 candidate Liliana Bakhtiari and her partner Kris Brown, enjoyed donuts and coffee, communed, and then teamed up to take on tasks at two cherished senior residents’ homes. Tools in hand, courtesy of Neighbor in Need crew leads and Atlanta ToolBank, volunteers handily completed a well-rounded to-do list at both residences. Activities included general cleanup, brush hauling and bagging, poison ivy wrangling, and general landscape cleanup. Beautiful weather made it was a great morning and afternoon of connecting with neighbors and working together to help legacy members of the community.theporchpress.com
