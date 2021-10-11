A Day in Service of Neighbors

DENVER (CBS4) – Information from Denver’s website shows four employees in the Denver Police Department face disciplinary hearings for not complying with the city’s vaccine mandate; 15 police department employees have resigned or retired out of 1,500 people. Among the Denver Sheriff’s Department, 21 people face disciplinary hearings; seven have retired or resigned. Six members of the Denver Fire Department face hearings and five others have retired or resigned. In September, a judge dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect. Under Denver’s public health order, updated Sept. 1, all city employees, workers in public and private schools and people who work for private employers such as hospitals, homeless shelters, childcare centers must show proof that they are vaccinated by Sept. 30. City workers face dismissal for noncompliance.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO