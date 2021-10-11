CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

A Day in Service of Neighbors

theporchpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Atlanta Community Association’s (EACA) Neighbor in Need (NIN) volunteers gathered at the Brownwood Recreation Center on the morning of May 15. Volunteers, including Atlanta City Council District 5 candidate Liliana Bakhtiari and her partner Kris Brown, enjoyed donuts and coffee, communed, and then teamed up to take on tasks at two cherished senior residents’ homes. Tools in hand, courtesy of Neighbor in Need crew leads and Atlanta ToolBank, volunteers handily completed a well-rounded to-do list at both residences. Activities included general cleanup, brush hauling and bagging, poison ivy wrangling, and general landscape cleanup. Beautiful weather made it was a great morning and afternoon of connecting with neighbors and working together to help legacy members of the community.

theporchpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Free Dental Day, local dentist donating services

Dr. Sonya White, with White Smile Center in Mobile, will host a free dental care event on Saturday, October 9, 2021. According to White Smile Center, a team of dental professionals will provide the first 100 adult patients with a free extraction, filling or cleaning. There will be several hygienists, dental assistants and dentists donating their time and resources to help make this event a success.
MOBILE, AL
SignalsAZ

Join the City of Surprise for a Day of Service

Surprise is looking for volunteers for its Day of Service on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Volunteers will participate in various projects throughout the city including landscaping, painting, trimming of shrubs, debris removal and more. The neighborhood revitalization and cleanup event assists neighborhoods and homeowners who may not be physically or...
SURPRISE, AZ
goldcountrymedia.com

Volunteers beautify Auburn for Community Service Day

Approximately 50 volunteers gathered at School Park Preserve in Auburn on Saturday for the 7th annual Auburn Community Service Day. Volunteers helped clean the School Park Preserve, beautified the City Hall Pollinator Garden, picked up trash along Auburn Folsom Road and did fire reduction work along Herdal Drive. Event organizers...
AUBURN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Brown
Thegardenisland.com

Kapa‘a Lions Club pack World Service Day packages

KAPA‘A — Walton Hong, president of the Kapa‘a Lions Club, said Tuesday that if people had come to the Lions’ service project, there would have had a lot of pizza. The Kapa‘a Lions Club packed more than 50 personal hygiene packages, including face masks specially sewn for the residents of the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, special treats, and acquired personal-sized soaps and shampoos, and more.
CHARITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Community Bank makes local Good Neighbor Day donations

For the fourth consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day Sept. 28 by showing support for its community with donations to local non-profits. In total, Community Bank donated $53,750 to local non-profits across its four-state footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, three branches in Seneca County contributed $250 to local nonprofits of their choice, including:
SENECA COUNTY, NY
msu.edu

Fall 2021 Spartan Day of Service to be held Oct. 16

Spartan Day of Service is one of the many ways Michigan State University prepares students for lifelong community engagement. Through the MSU Alumni Office and in partnership with the Center for Community Engaged Learning and LiveOn, a hybrid of both in-person and virtual service opportunities is available for the 2021-22 academic year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mountain Press

Welcome Fall 2021 with Smokies Service Days

NATIONAL PARK — Join a team of park-loving people for weekend “work-togethers” in the great outdoors of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Individuals and groups are invited to sign up for unique volunteer opportunities to help maintain and improve operations at campgrounds, historic structures, and other natural/cultural resources. Each Smokies Service Day activity offers group-enrichment geared to deepen our experience of the natural world.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta City Council#Volunteers#Weather#Charity#Eaca#Www Eaca Netfor
montanakaimin.com

UM volunteers pack 90,000 meals on service day

More than 200 volunteers from the University of Montana and around Missoula packed thousands of meals to provide healthy food for local elementary school students at the University United Food Friday (UUFF) event on Friday. To celebrate United Way of Missoula County’s 90th anniversary, volunteers packed 90,000 meals packed for...
MISSOULA, MT
KTLO

MC Veterans Service Office closed 3 days

The Marion County Veterans Service Office will be closed Wednesday through Friday this week.The closing will allow the veterans service officer to attend meetings on those three days. The office will return to its regular hours of operation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning Monday.
MARION COUNTY, AR
INFORUM

NDSU continues homecoming with day of community service

FARGO — North Dakota State University students volunteered as part of a day of service Tuesday, Oct. 5. The annual event takes place during the school's homecoming week. Students sign up in the student center and are then assigned to different sites, including Bethany Retirement and Churches United. "We are...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
columbusmessenger.com

Students embrace Community Service Day

Canal Winchester High school students will be out and about across town participating in the district’s first Community Service Day on Oct. 18. According to Library Media Specialist Lydia Tokarz, approximately 100 high school students are volunteering at various businesses and agencies. Two groups of students are participating—9 Tribe, the school’s freshman academy, as well as upper classmen who engage in work-based learning.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
CBS Denver

More Than 30 Denver First Responders Face Disciplinary Action For Vaccinate Mandate

DENVER (CBS4) – Information from Denver’s website shows four employees in the Denver Police Department face disciplinary hearings for not complying with the city’s vaccine mandate; 15 police department employees have resigned or retired out of 1,500 people. Among the Denver Sheriff’s Department, 21 people face disciplinary hearings; seven have retired or resigned. Six members of the Denver Fire Department face hearings and five others have retired or resigned. In September, a judge dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect. Under Denver’s public health order, updated Sept. 1, all city employees, workers in public and private schools and people who work for private employers such as hospitals, homeless shelters, childcare centers must show proof that they are vaccinated by Sept. 30. City workers face dismissal for noncompliance.
DENVER, CO
marshallradio.net

SMSU students and faculty participate in a day of service

MARSHALL (KMHL) – Southwest Minnesota State University students are dedicating today to a day of service. SMSU says the day is called “Mustangs Give” and the university says its an opportunity for students and staff to give back to the communities and organizations that support SMSU. SMSU President Kumara (coo-MAR-ah)...
MARSHALL, MN
Citizen Tribune

Carson-Newman Day of Service allows students to minister across five counties

More than 500 Carson-Newman University students, faculty, and staff showed love and support for their community by participating in outreach projects across five counties during the annual Operation Inasmuch day of service. The Sept. 29 event sent out 43 teams to service sites across Blount, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson and Knox...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy