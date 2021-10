George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, along the Wabash River in Vincennes, honors the young leader of a daring American military campaign. When the American Revolution began, the British Province of Quebec included the land north of the Ohio River between the Mississippi River and the Appalachians. Quebec Lt. Gov. Henry Hamilton, stationed at Fort Detroit, enforced a royal proclamation barring further European settlement by encouraging Native Americans to attack settlers. In 1777, 25-year-old George Rogers Clark convinced Virginia Gov. Patrick Henry to authorize him to recruit volunteers to attack British outposts. During 1778, Clark and 175 frontiersmen captured Fort Kaskaskia, along the Mississippi, and Fort Sackville, along the Wabash. Hamilton soon recaptured Fort Sackville.

