What happened on October 5 in the history of the New York Rangers. Mika Zibanejad have some really big nights for the New York Rangers. His five-goal night against the Capitals was most memorable, but on this date in the second game of the 2019-20 season, he had a spectacular game against the Ottawa Senators, his former team. He notched a hat trick, but he did it with a power play, shorthanded and even strength goal and even added an assist in a 4-1 win in Ottawa. It was the third hat trick of Zibanejad’s career.

