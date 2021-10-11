Michael Vlamis & EP Christopher Hollier on Epic Roswell, New Mexico Season 3

One of the best things Roswell, New Mexico has done is bring back Rosa Ortecho from the dead. Not only is Rosa one of the best characters on the show, but she’s also portrayed by Amber Midthunder, who imbues Rosa with a lot of strength, sarcasm, comedic timing, and a vulnerability that’s hard to look away from. When she’s not calling out the aliens on their bullshit, Rosa’s offering a steady kind of wisdom to those around her, whether to her own sister Liz, or to Wyatt Long. At other times, Rosa learns how to be gentle with herself. And this is all on top of waking up as a 19 year old who’s been dead for 10 years.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO