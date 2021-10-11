CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Michael Vlamis & EP Christopher Hollier on Epic Roswell, New Mexico Season 3

By Whitney Evans
TV Fanatic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Look, we got our interview!" Michael Vlamis said to me as we started our chat about all things Roswell, New Mexico Season 3, and in particular, the upcoming season finale. I've not so secretly wanted a chance to speak with Michael Vlamis for a long time now because he's the dream interview. Getting to talk to an actor who brings so much heart and soul to the characters he brings to life is all we want as critics. And Vlamis is nothing short of amazing to speak with.

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Atlanta

Roswell, New Mexico – ‘I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That’

WHO’S HUNGRY? – Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life. Jones (Nathan Dean) needs something from Michael (Michael Vlamis). Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) continue to work on the science in the hopes of stopping Jones. Everyone is working together to try and defeat the dictator, but will they all make it out alive?? The episode was directed Lance Anderson and written by Isabel Nelson & Danny Tolli (#312). Original airdate 10/11/2021 @ 8pm @ 9pm.
TV & VIDEOS
theyoungfolks.com

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ interview: Amber Midthunder talks Rosa’s music playlist, and the surprising ways people can relate to each other

One of the best things Roswell, New Mexico has done is bring back Rosa Ortecho from the dead. Not only is Rosa one of the best characters on the show, but she’s also portrayed by Amber Midthunder, who imbues Rosa with a lot of strength, sarcasm, comedic timing, and a vulnerability that’s hard to look away from. When she’s not calling out the aliens on their bullshit, Rosa’s offering a steady kind of wisdom to those around her, whether to her own sister Liz, or to Wyatt Long. At other times, Rosa learns how to be gentle with herself. And this is all on top of waking up as a 19 year old who’s been dead for 10 years.
ROSWELL, NM
theyoungfolks.com

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×11 review: “2 Becomes 1” walks back last week’s progress with too much exposition

There’s a difference between group scenes that only exist to relay information and group scenes where the dynamics between the characters are at stake. Roswell, New Mexico is notorious for the first, especially in tonight’s episode “2 Become 1.” A lot of information is given to us in multiple contexts, said by many different characters, and it’s both uninteresting to watch and difficult to take in. However, the episode has one of my favorite cliffhangers, if only because the potential is all about the second option—most of our cast are seated at a dinner table inside Jones’ mind, unable to leave. It’s got the makings of a great bottle episode, but we’ll save that for next week.
ROSWELL, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Entertainment
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11: 2 Became 1

Now that there is a new triad in town, the fight to save Max continues on Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11, “2 Became 1.”. It is so great to see Dallas seamlessly fitting in with the Pod Squad because Quentin Plair has been an excellent addition to the cast.
ROSWELL, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Vlamis
Person
Tyler Blackburn
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Roswell, New Mexico “Never Let You Go” Season Finale

The ultimate showdown with Jones is finally here and Liz must trust herself if she is going to save the man she loves… on the season finale of Roswell, New Mexico at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. About Roswell, New Mexico:. A year ago, Roswell native Liz Ortecho reluctantly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tvseriesfinale.com

Roswell New Mexico, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, NCIS, DWTS

Monday, October 11, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, and Roswell, New Mexico. Reruns: (none). Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page...
ROSWELL, NM
TheWrap

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Showrunner Breaks Down Season 3 Finale, Whether Fans Should Trust Those New Arrivals

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the season three two-part finale of “Roswell, New Mexico”. “Roswell, New Mexico” has closed out its third season and Jones is gone — but is he really? In the final moments of the two-part finale, fans learn that he definitely did get a call out from the makeshift Lockhart machine. So, we called up series showrunner Chris Hollier to get the alien download on them, and next season.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Roswell, New Mexico Finale Video: Can Jones Be Stopped Without Losing Max?

Is Roswell, New Mexico about to make us suffer through Max Evans’ death all over again? TVLine has an exclusive first look at tonight’s two-hour season finale (The CW, 8/7c) in which the hero-haired alien prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice. “I’m here to beg you to do what I may not be strong enough to do — kill me and stop Jones,” Max tells Michael, who isn’t about to let his fellow triad member go full kamikaze. “You’re beating yourself before Jones even has a chance,” Michael responds, adding that the person he should be talking to is Liz. “We can’t walk away from...
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Roswell
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Rats

The Kinsellas have got themselves in a mess that's proving impossible to clean up. On Kin Season 1 Episode 6, egos and loyalties clash, leading to rash decisions and fatal mistakes. Is there any way this can end without a great deal of bloodshed?. This certainly felt like the most...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Netflix Releases New Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Trailer

One month ago, Narcos: Mexico released a bombastic date announcement for their third and final season. Now, as Netflix gears up for their November 5 release date, they have released the new Narcos: Mexico season 3 trailer. For the uninitiated, the series base premise is a Guadalajara Cartel’s rise power...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 15

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15, there was even more heartache for everyone when Nyxly made her next move to get all the power. Meanwhile, William disappeared, leading to some big concerns about his future. Elsewhere, Alex faced the biggest challenge of her life as she turned to her girlfriend...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

Titans Season 3 Episode 12

Dick is dead and the Titans are all split up. Gar and Rachel work together and find his body. Gar cries and bats appear, he becomes one, and then they pick Dick up and take him to the pit. Inside, he's in a form of purgatory, but he's being annoyed...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Doctor Who Season 13 Trailer, Guest Cast Revealed!

The full-length Doctor Who Season 13 trailer is here!. Joining cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and Jacob Anderson are for Whittaker's last season are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey).
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy