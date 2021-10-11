State Sen. Katrina Robinson files motion for acquittal and new trial
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion on Friday, October 8 for acquittal or for a new trial. In the motion, Robinson's attorneys said "the Government created a mess in this case when they over-reached and charged Ms. Robinson with crimes, which they simply could not prove. The Court was forced to strike days of testimony, and the Government, then, facing a likely acquittal on almost all of the counts, shifted their theory and allegations in contravention of the Fifth Amendment."www.localmemphis.com
