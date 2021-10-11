State Sen. Katrina Robinson files motion for acquittal and new trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two security guards who were working in downtown Memphis are now charged with assaulting a woman and having fake police badges. According to the police affidavit, a woman told investigators she was with two friends at the First Parking Place garage on Second Street on Friday, October 8, 2021. She said they had walked out to the sidewalk, then turned around to go back into the garage when a guard at the garage stopped them. She told police that the guard demanded $30 cash to go back in, and an argument began when she told him he was trying to hustle them.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO