Tennessee State

State Sen. Katrina Robinson files motion for acquittal and new trial

 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion on Friday, October 8 for acquittal or for a new trial. In the motion, Robinson's attorneys said "the Government created a mess in this case when they over-reached and charged Ms. Robinson with crimes, which they simply could not prove. The Court was forced to strike days of testimony, and the Government, then, facing a likely acquittal on almost all of the counts, shifted their theory and allegations in contravention of the Fifth Amendment."

