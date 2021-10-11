CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United States to Send Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Leaders Assert Commitment to Safety of Afghan People Without Recognition of Taliban Rule. 10/11/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that the United States will send humanitarian aid that will be directed to suffering Afghan civilians. Since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan culminating in the chaotic last weeks of August, the country’s economy has begun to teeter on the brink of near total collapse, which would spark a regional humanitarian disaster for the country.

