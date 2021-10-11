United States to Send Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday met with a high-level delegation of Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, officials said, the first such talks since the Taliban takeover of the country in August as U.S. forces pulled out after two decades of war. The meeting in Ankara between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-appointed foreign minister, comes after Taliban leaders held a series of talks with the United States, 10 European nations and European Union representatives in Qatar earlier this week.The international community has condemned some Taliban actions since their blitz takeover as the U.S. and NATO troops...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO