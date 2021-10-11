CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurasian Gaming launches on the Salsa Tech platform

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalsa Technology has launched an array of igaming titles from Eurasian Gaming onto its Salsa Gator content aggregation platform. The online casino games provider says that it has “huge expectations” for the partnership, which sees Salsa become a strategic partner for its expansion across Latin American markets. Salsa’s aggregator integration...

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

