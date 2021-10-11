America’s treasure, Lucy the Elephant, awarded restoration grant
MARGATE – The National Park Service announced that Lucy the Elephant, America’s most famous pachyderm, was awarded a $500,000 grant for exterior restoration. “We are thrilled to receive this Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service,” Save Lucy Committee Executive Director Richard Helfant said in a release. “This award signifies the importance of Lucy on a national level, and it will go a long way toward completing our restoration project.”www.downbeach.com
Comments / 0