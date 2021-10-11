America’s treasure, Lucy the Elephant, awarded restoration grant

Located at Riverside Drive and West 100th Street, the Firemen’s Memorial of New York City has a quiet and poignant grandeur. Erected in 1913 as part of the City Beautiful Movement in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, the monument has stood as an impressive symbol of the dedication and sacrifice of some of New York’s bravest citizens. After a NYC Parks’ January 2021 assessment revealed that the memorial had water and lime damage, as well as some cracking on the structure, plans to rehabilitate it went into effect. Currently, it is set to undergo critical restoration in the upcoming weeks and months, after a private donor supplied Riverside Park Conservancy with the necessary funds to begin the project.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO