CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

America’s treasure, Lucy the Elephant, awarded restoration grant

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
downbeach.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARGATE – The National Park Service announced that Lucy the Elephant, America’s most famous pachyderm, was awarded a $500,000 grant for exterior restoration. “We are thrilled to receive this Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service,” Save Lucy Committee Executive Director Richard Helfant said in a release. “This award signifies the importance of Lucy on a national level, and it will go a long way toward completing our restoration project.”

www.downbeach.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrde.com

Lewes Wins America In Bloom Awards

COLUMBUS, Oh - The city of Lewes is the winner of two awards from the America In Bloom program. The Best Youth Gardening Program Award and the Best Dog Park Awards go to Lewes. The announcement was made during this weeks virtual Symposium in the Sky educational conference and awards celebration.
LEWES, DE
Atlantic City Press

Lucy the Elephant wins $500,000 grant for renovations from the National Park Service

MARGATE — The National Park Service recently announced that Lucy the Elephant was awarded a $500,000 grant for exterior restoration. The grant will go toward Lucy’s nine-month-long, multimillion-dollar makeover that was launched last month. “We are thrilled to receive this “Save America’s Treasures” grant from the National Park Service,” Richard...
NATIONAL PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
treasurecoast.com

Visit St. Lucie and Partners Launch the Treasure Coast Podcast

Visit St. Lucie and Partners Launch the Treasure Coast Podcast. The St. Lucie, Indian River and Martin County Tourism Offices announce the launch of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. This 12-episode podcast is a collaboration between the three tourism offices and features local host, Joshua Flores, along with many other special guests throughout the season.
TRAVEL
mcdonoughvoice.com

Downtown Renovation grant awarded to Nelson’s Clothing

Special to McDonough County Voice USA TODAY NETWORK. MACOMB, IL- City of Macomb Mayor, Michael Inman, and Downtown Development Director, Kristin Terry, presented Nelson’s Clothing (John & Ian Nelson) with a check for $28,972.60 for the completion of removing and replacing the store front windows, the awning and signage on their facades located at 104 N. Side Square and 106 N. Side Square.
MACOMB, IL
The Mountaineer

Community foundation awards local grants

The board of advisors of the Haywood County Community Foundation recently announced $4,150 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund. The board granted:. • $1,650 to the Fines Creek Community Association for MANNA Pantry refrigerator replacements. • $1,400 to Clothes to Kids of Haywood County, Inc. for “Starting...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margate#The National Park Service#Save Lucy Committee#The Save America#The P T Barnum Museum#Department Of Interior#Americans#National Parks Service#Artifac
chelseanewsny.com

Restoring the Firemen’s Memorial

Located at Riverside Drive and West 100th Street, the Firemen’s Memorial of New York City has a quiet and poignant grandeur. Erected in 1913 as part of the City Beautiful Movement in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, the monument has stood as an impressive symbol of the dedication and sacrifice of some of New York’s bravest citizens. After a NYC Parks’ January 2021 assessment revealed that the memorial had water and lime damage, as well as some cracking on the structure, plans to rehabilitate it went into effect. Currently, it is set to undergo critical restoration in the upcoming weeks and months, after a private donor supplied Riverside Park Conservancy with the necessary funds to begin the project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enr.com

Award of Merit Renovation/Restoration: The Foundry

An ambitious plan to transform a 50-year-old, 13-story office building into a 16-story, mixed-use residential development was nearly stymied at the outset when asbestos was discovered in nearly half of the interior walls as well as in the sealant used to glue drywall to columns. Adding resources to handle the expanded abatement work avoided what might have been a two-month delay in completing the project.
HOME & GARDEN
Newport News-Times

Toledo awarded T-Mobile grant

The city of Toledo has been chosen by T-Mobile as one of the 25 small towns — and one of only three in Oregon — winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize the towns and build upon what makes them unique. A short ceremony to present...
TOLEDO, OR
southdadenewsleader.com

Restoring and Protecting America’s Everglades for Future Generations

Updating our water infrastructure to restore the historic freshwater flow through the Everglades is crucial for our future. Our local economy runs on clean water, and Florida’s economic competitiveness and quality of life depend on completing Everglades restoration. Modernizing the woefully outdated water infrastructure will protect our drinking water supply and benefit the billions of dollars and over 1.5 million jobs tied to the outdoor recreation, tourism, and real estate industries that define Florida’s economy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Pets
Xenia Daily Gazette

Greene County CIC awards grants

XENIA — The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation recently awarded $25,000 to five local non-profit organizations. The CIC partnered with the Greene County Port Authority, and the Greene County Department of Development to offer the grant program to local non-profits. The Program was created to aid non-profits with critical funding requests and to supplement other programs at local, state, and federal levels.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
bard.edu

Bard’s March 2022 Worldwide Teach-In on Climate and Justice Receives Swift Grant Award from Lever for Change

Bard College and the University of Waterloo teamed up to win a Swift Grant award from Lever for Change. With this support, the two universities will expand their online Worldwide Teach-In on Climate and Justice in March to engage students and faculty members from all disciplines in countries in Africa. The collaborative project aims to reach more than a million students from all over the globe to learn about climate change, climate solutions, and climate justice.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
Florida Phoenix

Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, you could trust the U.S. Postal Service, but no more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TALLAHASSEE – For more than 30 years we have forwarded some of our mail between Florida and the North Carolina mountains during the summers. We travel between the two places and try to keep up with bills, birthday cards, packages and letters from friends. It used to be simple. We filled out a form at […] The post Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, you could trust the U.S. Postal Service, but no more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy