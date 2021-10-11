CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

The City of Lansing hosts their third annual coat drive

By Michael Thomas
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1mcC_0cNkDdXk00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the City of Lansing will have their third annual coat drive. The drive will go through Wednesday Nov. 10.

City officials are looking for people to donate new and gently used adult coats, hats, gloves and other winter clothing.

With winter right around the corner, the city hopes to finish the drive around mid November to help those in need stay warm during the cold winter months.

The drive is being hosted by Mayor Andy Schor and the city of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Department.

“Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Schor. “I am asking community members to help those who face these challenges by donating new or gently used winter coats, hats and gloves. We need to help our neighbors stay safe, healthy and warm this winter season.”

Drop-off Locations:

-City Hall: 124 W. Michigan Avenue outside on City Hall Plaza

-Foster Community Center: 200 N. Foster Avenue

-Gier Community Center: 2400 Hall Street

-Schmidt Community Center: 5825 Wise Road

-Letts Community Center: 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street

The Community Center drop-off locations are indoors. For information on hours, visit: https://lansingmi.gov/communitycenters

The City of Lansing Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) Department will pass out coats, hats and gloves at Community Connect, an outreach event during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, in November.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Lansing residents hold vigil for domestic violence awareness

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens gathered at the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing tonight for a vigil marking domestic violence awareness month. It not only served as a moment to remember victims, but also gave survivors the opportunity to share their stories. “We want everyone to know that there are free 24-7 confidential resources […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Volunteers and translators needed to welcome Afghan refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As thousands of Afghan refugees enter the United States under the country’s resettlement program, many of them are making their way to Michigan. One former refugee here in landing says he wants to make their transition easy. Two years ago Yusuf Sultani says he felt disconnected when he arrived in the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan adds 8,297 cases on Thursday and Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 8,297 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths on Thursday and Friday. The average number of new cases per day is 4,149. 58 deaths identified today were identified during a vital records review. Ingham County has seen 26,713 total cases with 430 total deaths. Eaton County […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Society
WLNS

Halloween, Valentine’s Day cancelled at elementary by East Lansing Schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A letter from East Lansing Public Schools was sent out Wednesday morning, saying that elementary schools will no longer celebrate Valentine’s Day or Halloween. The Elementary Principal Team cited families who did not celebrate Halloween, and children’s excitement over the spooky holiday making it difficult to learn. As for Valentine’s […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Schor
WLNS

Hundreds advocate for a second chance for those incarcerated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 200 people stood in front of the Capitol steps today asking lawmakers to support giving a second chance to people behind bars. Several people held signs of their loved ones today – pleading for a second chance for those incarcerated, especially those sentenced to life at a young age. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

1K+
Followers
774
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy