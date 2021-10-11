The City of Lansing hosts their third annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the City of Lansing will have their third annual coat drive. The drive will go through Wednesday Nov. 10.

City officials are looking for people to donate new and gently used adult coats, hats, gloves and other winter clothing.

With winter right around the corner, the city hopes to finish the drive around mid November to help those in need stay warm during the cold winter months.

The drive is being hosted by Mayor Andy Schor and the city of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Department.

“Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Schor. “I am asking community members to help those who face these challenges by donating new or gently used winter coats, hats and gloves. We need to help our neighbors stay safe, healthy and warm this winter season.”

Drop-off Locations:

-City Hall: 124 W. Michigan Avenue outside on City Hall Plaza

-Foster Community Center: 200 N. Foster Avenue

-Gier Community Center: 2400 Hall Street

-Schmidt Community Center: 5825 Wise Road

-Letts Community Center: 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street

The Community Center drop-off locations are indoors. For information on hours, visit: https://lansingmi.gov/communitycenters

The City of Lansing Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) Department will pass out coats, hats and gloves at Community Connect, an outreach event during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, in November.

