Hillforest Victorian House Museum was the home of industrialist and financier Thomas Gaff and his family between 1855 and 1926. Celebrate National 4-H Week by enrolling in 4-H beginning October 1st. Dearborn County 4-H is looking for youth and adults to join our 4-H family. 4-H is a Positive Youth Development program of Purdue Extension serving all youth grades K-12 and you don't need to live on a farm to participate! Youth participate in club activities, special interest or afterschool programming, 4-H camp and more. Families can choose their level of participation. 4-H participation builds leadership and other life skills youth need to be successful. Develops belonging independence, mastery and generosity, is hand on and family friendly! If you have questions about the 4-H program, please contact Liz Beiersdorfer, ebeiers@purdue.edu or call 812-926-1189.

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO