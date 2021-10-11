CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Columbus Day on Monday - here's what's open and closed

By Heather Schlitz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Post offices are closed and most mail isn't delivered on Columbus Day.

MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

  • Columbus Day - or Indigenous Peoples' Day - is Oct. 11.
  • Columbus Day is a controversial national holiday, and many states celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead.
  • The post office and most banks are closed, but the stock market and most retailers are open.

Though Columbus Day might be one of the most controversial federal holidays and is celebrated in some areas as Indigenous Peoples' Day, it's good to remember that some government services and businesses are closed on this day.

On Oct. 8, President Joe Biden declared Oct. 11 to be Indigenous Peoples' Day and acknowledged atrocities and destruction that European explorers inflicted on Native communities after persistent campaigning from Native American groups.

"For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: violence perpetrated against Native communities, displacement and theft of Tribal homelands, the introduction and spread of disease, and more," a White House proclamation from Biden said.

Despite the controversy, the holiday is still celebrated by Italian Americans as a source of pride and as a part of Italian American heritage .

But what does it all mean for your daily errands? Here's a look at what businesses and government services are doing for Columbus Day:

Banks

While ATMs remain open, most banks - with the exception of American National Bank and TD Bank - are closed for the day.

Stock market

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are open, but bond markets are closed for the day.

Post offices and mail delivery

All US Postal Service offices are closed and mail delivery is suspended, but private companies like UPS and FedEx are continuing to deliver and accept drop-offs.

Federal offices

Federal offices are closed since it's a federal holiday, but National Parks remain open.

Retailers

Almost all retailers are staying open as companies try to avoid being entangled in controversy . In addition, fewer companies are offering Columbus Day sales, since fewer people have the day free to shop and widespread shortages are making companies hesitant to offer big sales events.

