Early results show record low turnout in Iraq’s election

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BAGHDAD (AP) — Voter turnout in Iraq’s elections was 41 percent, according to preliminary results announced Monday, a record low in the post-Saddam Hussein era, signaling widespread distrust of the country’s leaders and the vote for a new parliament. The weekend’s election was held months ahead of schedule as a...

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country’s democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday’s election was 41%, the electoral commission...
Sadrists Claim Largest Bloc After Record-low Iraq Voter Turnout

The political movement of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Monday said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country's parliament, after elections with a record low voter turnout. A Sadrist official who asked not to be named told AFP that the movement had won around...
PBS NewsHour

Iraq’s parliamentary vote marred by boycott, voter apathy

BAGHDAD — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and Iraq’s southern provinces in late 2019. Tens of thousands of people took part in the mass protests and were met by security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured within just a few months.
Polls close across Iraq in early election

BAGHDAD — Polls have closed across Iraq Sunday evening in parliamentary elections that were held months ahead of schedule in response to a popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. The voting was marked by a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets in late 2019, and...
Iraq votes in early parliamentary election eyeing change

BAGHDAD — Polls closed on Sunday in Iraq after voting in a parliamentary election brought forward in response to monthslong street protests in favor of reform. The elections, held amid tight security, were the second since Iraq declared military victory over the Islamic State militant group almost four years ago.
What is the significance of Iraq's election results for the world?

The country's infrastructure and state institutions are in decline. Paramilitary groups with powerful capabilities increasingly challenge the authority of the government, and hundreds of thousands are still displaced by the years of war against Islamic State. Although few Iraqis are expecting significant change in their daily lives, the elections to...
It’s election time in Iraq

Iraq holds its parliamentary elections this Sunday. It's a high-stakes vote that was called a year early in response to major protests in 2019. The World’s Shirin Jaafari checks in with one protester on how he sees the vote.
Joint Statement on Iraq’s Early Elections

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Begin text:. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway,...
