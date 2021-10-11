CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Obituaries: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

By Elwin Huffman
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 4 days ago

PUBLIC SERVICE NOTICE: The traditional fall clean-up deadline at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in rural Oelwein is approaching. Anyone who wants to keep their summer grave decorations or eternal lights should remove them before Friday, Oct. 15. Cemetery staff is scheduled to remove all remaining decorations on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the vases will be turned down for the winter. Anyone with a shepherd's hook can use it to place winter decorations on the grave starting Nov. 1. Shepherd's hooks that won't be used for winter decorations should be taken home for the season.

