CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudon, NH

State reps and school boards need to collaborate

Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer area state representatives received messages from constituents about education policies in Merrimack Valley School District (SAU 46), which includes the communities of Boscawen, Loudon, Penacook, Salisbury and Webster. Citizens were concerned about several issues, to include spending, mask mandates, and critical race theory, among others. Evidence was shared about egregious CRT material being foisted upon 12-year-olds. Those who contacted us felt – fairly or unfairly – that the board didn’t care about their issues.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudon, NH
Government
City
Boscawen, NH
City
Loudon, NH
City
Merrimack, NH
City
Penacook, NH
Merrimack, NH
Government
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#School Library#Race#School Districts#Crt#Sau#Mvhs#Un
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy