CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlborough, MA

Cheryl L. Faugno, 50, of Marlborough

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Cheryl Lynn Faugno, 50, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Cheryl was born in Framingham, MA on September 23, 1970, a daughter of Kenneth P. Faugno and the late Ruth M. (Wilson) Faugno. She was raised in Marlborough, where she attended school and graduated from Marlborough High School. She subsequently attended Quinsigamond Community College and Fisher College, where she earned an Associate Degree in early childhood education. Cheryl loved children and caring for them as a nanny was a career that brought her great joy and satisfaction.

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
City
Marlborough, MA
City
Hudson, MA
Marlborough, MA
Obituaries
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Obituaries
City
Framingham, MA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Lynn
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy