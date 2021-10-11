Cheryl L. Faugno, 50, of Marlborough
– Cheryl Lynn Faugno, 50, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Cheryl was born in Framingham, MA on September 23, 1970, a daughter of Kenneth P. Faugno and the late Ruth M. (Wilson) Faugno. She was raised in Marlborough, where she attended school and graduated from Marlborough High School. She subsequently attended Quinsigamond Community College and Fisher College, where she earned an Associate Degree in early childhood education. Cheryl loved children and caring for them as a nanny was a career that brought her great joy and satisfaction.www.communityadvocate.com
Comments / 0