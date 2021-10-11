CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiba Inu Begins Its Weekly Trading Session on Bullish Note, SHIB Price Up 20%

 4 days ago
While Dogecoin is close to achieving its goal of hitting its all-time target of $1 despite its massive circulating supply of 131.6 billion coins, Shiba Inu and its rapidly growing ecosystem are also hopeful that this feat will be achieved one day. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme token that was...

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to grow with the new listing on BtcTurk

Turkey’s oldest and biggest exchange, BtcTurk, announced the listing of Shiba Inu (SHIB). The coin will be listed in only a few hours, as the exchange is eager to offer it to the community. SHIB has seen massive amounts of popularity recently, especially in early October due to a major...
Robinhood Update: When will SHIB and Shiba Inu coin be listed?

Stock trading app Robinhood is in the process of rolling out its own cryptocurrency wallet. As part of its growing digital currency implementation, the platform will presumably look to list additional cryptocurrencies alongside the seven it currently supports. For those hoping to see a Robinhood update on a Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) listing, here’s all the latest information.
Shiba Inu whale buys nearly 75 billion SHIB in dip

There are still traces of whale accumulation in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market, although the token has been on price correction. The meme-cryptocurrency has dropped declined to the 21-largest digital currency at the time of publication, despite several bullish developments in the ecosystem. Whales are buying SHIB ahead of recovery.
Shiba Inu price prediction: Will SHIB reach $1? Not according to experts

For SHIB to reach a dollar, it requires market capitalisation of one quadrillion USD. Expert suggests using Dogecoin to estimate SHIB's potential growth. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) surged last week, currently ranking 17th by market cap. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spurred the altcoin with an unrelated tweet. SHIB may have seen unprecedented gains, but at least one analyst has warned against overly high hopes.
GTLB Stock Up Over 34% after GitLab Prices IPO above Expected Range

Following a successful initial public offering, GitLab CEO is the largest shareholder with an approximately 19% stake. GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) stock closed the first-day trading at $103.89, up 34.92% from the opening price. The gains continued during the extended trading period with approximately 1.53% higher than the closing price as of October 14, 2021, 7:59 p.m EDT. Notably, the web-based DevOps lifecycle tool provider priced its stock at $77 on Wednesday. Thereby giving the company a market valuation of approximately $11 billion.
Elon Musk’s Tesla Bitcoin Investment Brings $1 Billion in Profit

Tesla currently holds almost 43,200 BTC, with is worth nearly $2.5 billion at today’s price. Tesla and Elon Musk’s investment in the crypto space is already proving to be a very good move so far as its stake in Bitcoin is already up by $1 billion. Bitcoin has rallied this past week and hit the $60K mark for the first time yesterday which was also a new five-month high this week.
GitLab Raises IPO Target Price Range, Looking for $11B Valuation

According to Renaissance Capital, GitLab would have a fully diluted market value of $9.4 billion at the “midpoint of its first recommended range.”. Gitlab Inc is now on course to debut on Nasdaq with a valuation that could rise to $10 billion. The software development platform updated its IPO filing to include a higher expected pricing interval. A statement from GitLab revealed that the company and co-founder Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij sold 10.4 million shares for $77 each on Wednesday after marketing them for $66 to $69 apiece. On Tuesday, Gitlab raised its price goal from $55 to $60, up from a previous range of $55 to $60. According to the outstanding shares mentioned in its IPO filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gitlab has a market value of $ 11 billion at $77 a share. The company’s fully diluted valuation would be more than $12 billion after accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units.
Mark Cuban Offers Strategic Advice on Crypto Investments, Considers Bitcoin ‘Better Gold Than Gold’

Cuban said that Bitcoin can be a better option than gold because coins are available in very limited quantities. Mark Cuban, an American entrepreneur, and TV personality was recently asked to advise beginners on which cryptocurrency they should invest in as beginners. Cuban explained further how he weighs different cryptos and suggested that Ether possesses an “upside” while Bitcoin offers better scalability than others. Cuban also recommended Dogecoin for “fun” and added that these alternatives can be utilized by beginners to explore the emerging crypto domain.
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $58K Price Level for First Time in Five Months, Then Retraces to $54K Support

Bitcoin price appears to take temporary respite after a five-month rally. However, analysts still remain bullish for the near future. Bitcoin is currently trying to sustain its breakthrough past the $58K price level after experiencing an initial rejection. The leading coin is riding a five-month rally and fast approaching its former all-time high over $60,000. However, BTC failed to retain its gains above $58,000 early Thursday, and retreated to its nearest support level at $54,000. Furthermore, the charts show a decoupling of the relative strength index (RSI) from price increase and a loss of upward momentum.
Google
TradingView Secures $298M Funding, Pushing Its Market Valuation to $3B

TradingView currently has about a 400% jump in created accounts and a 237% increase in visitors in the past 18 months. TradingView, a company built to help in the tracking of diverse market data has secured $298 million in new funding as led by Tiger Global Management. According to the Finance Magnates, citing the company’s shared press release, the funding round has now placed the London-based firm at a $3 billion valuation, a unicorn status achieved by the growing popularity and usage of its platform.
Fidelity Investments Expects Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $100,000 by 2023

The Fidelity boss believes that the recent Bitcoin price rally is more sustainable and not just driven by short-term bulls. He also believes that Bitcoin doesn’t pose any threat to the USD. All eyes are currently on Bitcoin as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to gain strength. Jurrien Timmer, the...
Shiba Inu price prediction as SHIB enters distribution phase

The Shiba Inu price has been in a tight range recently. The coin staged a major rally as investors shifted to dog coins. The coin may soon decline sharply as it moves to the distribution phase. The Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) coin price strong rally has stalled as it enters its...
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Likely to Head Lower Before Bullish Run Continues

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a considerable run lately, but technicals show that the rally might cool off before eventually going forward. Shiba has failed to break above major resistance at $0.0000350, and ever since, the price has corrected, forming a pennant (in blue). The indicators show that the cryptocurrency could decrease to the support at $0.00000237 if the price breaks below the pennant.
Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB set to spike to $0.000030

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. SHIB/USD is currently trading at $0.00003135. The Shiba Inu price is on the rise today, as a new low was established above $0.000025 yesterday. As a result, we expect SHIB/USD to continue rising and possibly break through the $0.00003 support level. We can...
AvidXchange stock stumbles out of the gate, opens below the IPO price

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. received a relatively poor reception on its Wall Street debut, as the North Carolina-based accounts payable automation software provider's stock opened 3.6% below its IPO price, then fell further. The company said overnight that its upsized IPO priced at $25 a share, at the top of the recently raised expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company sold 26.4 million shares, up from previous expectations of 22.0 million shares, to raise $660.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $24.14 at 12:02 p.m. Eastern for 2.9 million shares. With about 191.4 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the first trade valued the company at about $4.62. billion. The stock has slipped since the open, and was recently trading down 5.5% at $23.62. The stock's weakness comes on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.1% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
